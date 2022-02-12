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Keeps' solid oak Architect Bed and nightstands complete the open-concept bedroom.
Keeps' solid oak Architect Bed and nightstands complete the open-concept bedroom.
A 1950s modular sofa by Martin Borenstein anchors the living, accented by Studio Tenjung's LIWU yak wool rug.
A 1950s modular sofa by Martin Borenstein anchors the living, accented by Studio Tenjung's LIWU yak wool rug.
The houseboat has been staged by solid oak furniture maker Keeps, rug design practice Studio Tenjung, and local vintage design shop In The Comfort Of.
The houseboat has been staged by solid oak furniture maker Keeps, rug design practice Studio Tenjung, and local vintage design shop In The Comfort Of.
The pegs in the master bedroom can be rearranged to alter the layout of shelves, allowing flexible storage options.
The pegs in the master bedroom can be rearranged to alter the layout of shelves, allowing flexible storage options.
The bathroom’s cement tiles, designed by Delaunay to evoke waves and made by The Mosaic Factory, frame an inset mirror.
The bathroom’s cement tiles, designed by Delaunay to evoke waves and made by The Mosaic Factory, frame an inset mirror.
Laura, 21 months, enjoys playing on the eat-in kitchen’s white resin floor. “We spend a lot of time in the kitchen,” says Aurélie. “It’s the hub of our home.” The dining table is by Treku and the chairs are by Hay. Stools by Alki face windows with sweeping views of Paris. Abundant light was a priority for the couple, and the sun that comes in through windows at one end of the upper floor can reach the other end.
Laura, 21 months, enjoys playing on the eat-in kitchen’s white resin floor. “We spend a lot of time in the kitchen,” says Aurélie. “It’s the hub of our home.” The dining table is by Treku and the chairs are by Hay. Stools by Alki face windows with sweeping views of Paris. Abundant light was a priority for the couple, and the sun that comes in through windows at one end of the upper floor can reach the other end.
The previous owners had created the duplex by linking two apartments with a spiral staircase. A pendant lamp by Muuto now overlooks the staircase, which has been reinvigorated with a new birch plywood surround. The material is a unifying motif: The shelves and cabinets designed by Delaunay, including those in the kitchen, are made of it.
The previous owners had created the duplex by linking two apartments with a spiral staircase. A pendant lamp by Muuto now overlooks the staircase, which has been reinvigorated with a new birch plywood surround. The material is a unifying motif: The shelves and cabinets designed by Delaunay, including those in the kitchen, are made of it.
Floor lamps by Habitat and Muuto light up the living room; the gray Can armchairs are by Hay. Here and in the kitchen, the ceiling’s plaster coat was removed to reveal the concrete underneath.
Floor lamps by Habitat and Muuto light up the living room; the gray Can armchairs are by Hay. Here and in the kitchen, the ceiling’s plaster coat was removed to reveal the concrete underneath.
The sliding wall on the upper floor has a miniature doorway for Sacha the cat; the second opening contains his litter box.
The sliding wall on the upper floor has a miniature doorway for Sacha the cat; the second opening contains his litter box.
Alexandre Delaunay of Sabo Project helped Romain and Aurélie Fliedel renovate a 1,650-square-foot duplex when the couple were expecting their first child. Custom plywood cabinets and shelves line the dining area, which includes a table and chairs by Hay.
Alexandre Delaunay of Sabo Project helped Romain and Aurélie Fliedel renovate a 1,650-square-foot duplex when the couple were expecting their first child. Custom plywood cabinets and shelves line the dining area, which includes a table and chairs by Hay.

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