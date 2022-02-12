Laura, 21 months, enjoys playing on the eat-in kitchen’s white resin floor. “We spend a lot of time in the kitchen,” says Aurélie. “It’s the hub of our home.” The dining table is by Treku and the chairs are by Hay. Stools by Alki face windows with sweeping views of Paris. Abundant light was a priority for the couple, and the sun that comes in through windows at one end of the upper floor can reach the other end.