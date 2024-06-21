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Maintaining a strong connection to the outdoors informed the design strategy, too. Space4Architecture placed windows along natural sight lines within the house, like this view from the hallway into the bedroom. “The window is not necessarily centered in a room,” Ruggieri says. “It could also be tucked in a corner. Our ambition is always to be able to bring the eye from inside all the way to the outside seamlessly.”
To make the interior feel more spacious, the architects opened the ceilings to create a double height space. They clad everything above eight feet, the original ceiling height, in plywood to maintain a human scale and the house’s original proportions. The sofa is from Hay, the Tokyo chaise lounge is from a now-closed Bellport vintage shop, the coffee tables are by Giotto Stoppino, produced by Kartell 1950s and 1960s, and the yellow chair, inspired by Pierre Paulin, was a find at Wright Auctions. Lisa painted the artwork on the mantel.
Removing and relocating the laundry room transformed the kitchen, dining, and living areas into a more connected gathering space. Rather than include standard upper cabinets, the design team opted for white oak base cabinetry, allowing for a much larger window in place of the small existing casement as well as a wall of linen-colored, vertically oriented 2-by-4-inch ceramic tile.
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