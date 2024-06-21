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The new powder room includes a ceramic wall sconce made by Todd.
The new powder room includes a ceramic wall sconce made by Todd.
In Bellport, New York, Space4Architecture transformed a three-bedroom 1950s house into a retreat for Lisa Sardinas, a writer and filmmaker based in Brooklyn.
In Bellport, New York, Space4Architecture transformed a three-bedroom 1950s house into a retreat for Lisa Sardinas, a writer and filmmaker based in Brooklyn.
Maintaining a strong connection to the outdoors informed the design strategy, too. Space4Architecture placed windows along natural sight lines within the house, like this view from the hallway into the bedroom. “The window is not necessarily centered in a room,” Ruggieri says. “It could also be tucked in a corner. Our ambition is always to be able to bring the eye from inside all the way to the outside seamlessly.”
Maintaining a strong connection to the outdoors informed the design strategy, too. Space4Architecture placed windows along natural sight lines within the house, like this view from the hallway into the bedroom. “The window is not necessarily centered in a room,” Ruggieri says. “It could also be tucked in a corner. Our ambition is always to be able to bring the eye from inside all the way to the outside seamlessly.”
To make the interior feel more spacious, the architects opened the ceilings to create a double height space. They clad everything above eight feet, the original ceiling height, in plywood to maintain a human scale and the house’s original proportions. The sofa is from Hay, the Tokyo chaise lounge is from a now-closed Bellport vintage shop, the coffee tables are by Giotto Stoppino, produced by Kartell 1950s and 1960s, and the yellow chair, inspired by Pierre Paulin, was a find at Wright Auctions. Lisa painted the artwork on the mantel.
To make the interior feel more spacious, the architects opened the ceilings to create a double height space. They clad everything above eight feet, the original ceiling height, in plywood to maintain a human scale and the house’s original proportions. The sofa is from Hay, the Tokyo chaise lounge is from a now-closed Bellport vintage shop, the coffee tables are by Giotto Stoppino, produced by Kartell 1950s and 1960s, and the yellow chair, inspired by Pierre Paulin, was a find at Wright Auctions. Lisa painted the artwork on the mantel.
A curved wall separates the en suite bath from the primary bedroom.
A curved wall separates the en suite bath from the primary bedroom.
The guest bathroom in the ADU features a sunken Roman tub clad in the same marigold zellige tile as the kitchen in the main house.
The guest bathroom in the ADU features a sunken Roman tub clad in the same marigold zellige tile as the kitchen in the main house.
The kitchen features a marigold yellow zellige tile-clad island, the color of which was inspired by yellow desert flowers spotted during a rammed earth workshop in Arizona. The bar chairs are vintage Jeanneret.
The kitchen features a marigold yellow zellige tile-clad island, the color of which was inspired by yellow desert flowers spotted during a rammed earth workshop in Arizona. The bar chairs are vintage Jeanneret.
Moments of curves and arches feature throughout the home, as in the primary bath, where the top of the curved rammed earth wall is visible. The flooring and pony wall are Calacatta viola honed marble.
Moments of curves and arches feature throughout the home, as in the primary bath, where the top of the curved rammed earth wall is visible. The flooring and pony wall are Calacatta viola honed marble.
Dark-gray, 24-by-24-inch ceramic tile wraps the primary bathroom as wainscoting. In the shower, the tiled lower wall projects outward to form a ledge for soap and shampoo. The mirror surround and vanity cabinet are in the same white oak used throughout the house.
Dark-gray, 24-by-24-inch ceramic tile wraps the primary bathroom as wainscoting. In the shower, the tiled lower wall projects outward to form a ledge for soap and shampoo. The mirror surround and vanity cabinet are in the same white oak used throughout the house.
Removing and relocating the laundry room transformed the kitchen, dining, and living areas into a more connected gathering space. Rather than include standard upper cabinets, the design team opted for white oak base cabinetry, allowing for a much larger window in place of the small existing casement as well as a wall of linen-colored, vertically oriented 2-by-4-inch ceramic tile.
Removing and relocating the laundry room transformed the kitchen, dining, and living areas into a more connected gathering space. Rather than include standard upper cabinets, the design team opted for white oak base cabinetry, allowing for a much larger window in place of the small existing casement as well as a wall of linen-colored, vertically oriented 2-by-4-inch ceramic tile.

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