Favorites
Light-toned ceramic tile stacked vertically and white quartz counters are a neutral counterpoint to the pops of chartreuse in the cabinetry. Lin interspersed the closed cabinetry with sections of String shelving, from a Scandinavian modular system originally designed by Nisse and Kajsa Strinning in 1949.
Australian expats Carla and Paul Tucker tasked designer Dan Gayfer with expanding their Melbourne bungalow without adding any square footage. In the kitchen, a soft palette of wood, laminate, and tile created cohesion, impressive considering the clients didn’t see a single finish, color, or material in person prior to their homecoming. The kitchen cabinets were clad in Russian birch plywood, and the countertops were concrete.