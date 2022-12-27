SubscribeSign In
Honed granite was selected for the kitchen surfaces because its matte-like finish is easy to maintain and hard to damage. Eight-foot sliding glass doors bathe the kitchen and adjoining living room in ample sunlight.
The cooktop and oven are Miele, the counter-top is Caesarstone, and the refrigerator is Liebherr.
The Powisset barn’s state-of-the-art learning kitchen hosts public classes on everything from jam-making to food security. Its aged floors and ceilings are packed with cellulose insulation.
In the kitchen, a blue glass backsplash evokes the designers’ native Iceland. The Bend Goods stools are from YLiving.
The house is laid out on three levels, with the main entrance leading to the top-floor kitchen, which features concrete floors, quartz counters, a refrigerator and wall oven by Electrolux, and a stainless-steel apron-front sink from Kraus.
The kitchen is the entrance point for the Collettes’ home and its functional core. The warm colors of the house’s wood-and-brick exterior are continued in the felt covers of the Face chairs in umber, red, and rust—a vintage 1983 design for Montis by Gerard van der Berg. The cupboards are gray (“but a warm stone gray, not a cold corporate gray,”Dedy emphasizes). Dark stone was planned for the countertop but looked far too heavy. The couple chose Duropal, a stainless steel lookalike that’s easier to maintain.
In the kitchen, teak-and- thermofoil cabinets and Caesarstone countertops mix with Miele appliances—wall ovens, induction cooktop, hood, and microwave—and a Sub-Zero refrigerator. The kitchen sink and faucet are by Blanco. The owners, who split their time between Fishers Island and Great Britain, found the vintage pendant lamps at Lassco architectural salvage.
The communal kitchen in the main house provides a space for guests to gather and cook together. This space is sleek and modern with hardware-less marine-grade plywood cabinets and a large, concrete island with seating.
Kristen designed the kitchen work triangle for easy access between sink, stove, and refrigerator.
The midcentury kitchen remodel by Mutuus Studio offers views to the front, the driveway, and the back.
Clark & Chapin Architects, Buffaloe House, Kitchen
Cheng opened up the kitchen to the main living spaces and gave it an uber-functional layout.
"If you like the look of higher ceilings, choose a home that already has your preferred ceiling height,” says Eskandari. “Raising the height of ceilings is possible, but extremely labor intensive and costly. Taking down walls to create an open concept space is one of the most common requests from homeowners. Make sure you know which walls are load-bearing, as those are a lot more expensive to take down.”
The Cesca dining rooms chairs are from Knoll. The design team purchased the industrial bookshelf from Leroy Merlin and sprayed it with red paint.
Scala Studio created the kitchen from scratch in the former office space.
