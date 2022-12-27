Favorites
The kitchen is the entrance point for the Collettes’ home and its functional core. The warm colors of the house’s wood-and-brick exterior are continued in the felt covers of the Face chairs in umber, red, and rust—a vintage 1983 design for Montis by Gerard van der Berg. The cupboards are gray (“but a warm stone gray, not a cold corporate gray,”Dedy emphasizes). Dark stone was planned for the countertop but looked far too heavy. The couple chose Duropal, a stainless steel lookalike that’s easier to maintain.
In the kitchen, teak-and- thermofoil cabinets and Caesarstone countertops mix with Miele appliances—wall ovens, induction cooktop, hood, and microwave—and a Sub-Zero refrigerator. The kitchen sink and faucet are by Blanco. The owners, who split their time between Fishers Island and Great Britain, found the vintage pendant lamps at Lassco architectural salvage.
"If you like the look of higher ceilings, choose a home that already has your preferred ceiling height,” says Eskandari. “Raising the height of ceilings is possible, but extremely labor intensive and costly. Taking down walls to create an open concept space is one of the most common requests from homeowners. Make sure you know which walls are load-bearing, as those are a lot more expensive to take down.”