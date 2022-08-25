SubscribeSign In
New custom walnut cabinetry syncs with the rest of the built-ins throughout the home, to create a pleasing rhythm in the open plan. The backsplash is Heath Ceramics tile, and the counter is Pental Quartz. Open shelves at the rear overlook a cozy den, and allow sightlines out the new windows at the front of the home.
The rear opens up 23 feet, and the glass doors pocket into the wall.
The inoperable picture windows were replaced with large sliding glass doors that open to the new seating patio.
The half-wall that divides the living room and dining room is walnut, and was a clever way to separate the living and dining zones, and wrap the structural posts, which were painted a dark grey. There’s a television lift inside the cabinet that allows the TV to be stowed when not in use. The couch is from Design Within Reach, and the flooring throughout is white oak.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
A private patio complete with an outdoor shower lies just off the master bedroom. The Cle tiles in the kitchen also feature here, unifying the outdoor space.
The home's single bathroom contains tile by Daltile, quartz counters, and custom-built walnut cabinets.
