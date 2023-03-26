SubscribeSign In
The ground pool level of the house features a game room, entertaining area, wet bar, and gym for the young family of five.
Kolbe Windows &amp; Doors began in 1946 as a two-brother team based in Wisconsin. Today, it is one of the nation’s leading window and door manufacturers known for superior quality, custom craftsmanship, attention to detail, as well as innovative and unique designs.
“Most spaces, you’re looking outside. I love pretty much every angle,” said Sara. “The views created are of the property, the trees and nature. It’s really neat to see the outdoor environment change when you’re inside this house. You can see the leaves, whether they’re green or it’s fall or they’re completely gone because it’s winter.”
Loft, Lake Views
Living Area
Living Area, Kitchen
While the main living areas are on the lower level, a light-filled office space awaits upstairs.
- Leelanau County, Michigan Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The residents went with a Control4 automation system to handle lighting, sound, and window shades; Traverse City–based Waara Technologies did the installation. A fireplace designed by Desai Chia and built by BRD anchors the living area. - Leelanau County, Michigan Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The dramatic cantilever provides shade and protection, while leaving views to the lake plentiful.
The master suite has a large, corner window that creates a private, interior terrace for enjoying the natural landscape.
Lung Hagem Arkitekter said: "The roof is executed in 270mm thick reinforced concrete with 20mm VIP insulation underneath. The concrete itself is water resistant, thus no additional roofing materials are required. As a result, the roof is a smooth white surface creating a dialogue with the rocky landscape, and giving the cabin its distinctive character."
Wakeland goes to work on the garden terraces where the couple grows much of their own food.
Art House 2.0 Interior: Stairway, Sculpture Garden
The deep overhangs seem to float out to provide shade and shelter.
Multiple archways connect the main living room with the kitchen and dining areas beyond.
