“Most spaces, you’re looking outside. I love pretty much every angle,” said Sara. “The views created are of the property, the trees and nature. It’s really neat to see the outdoor environment change when you’re inside this house. You can see the leaves, whether they’re green or it’s fall or they’re completely gone because it’s winter.”
The residents went with a Control4 automation system to handle lighting, sound, and window shades; Traverse City–based Waara Technologies did the installation. A fireplace designed by Desai Chia and built by BRD anchors the living area. - Leelanau County, Michigan Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Lung Hagem Arkitekter said: "The roof is executed in 270mm thick reinforced concrete with 20mm VIP insulation underneath. The concrete itself is water resistant, thus no additional roofing materials are required. As a result, the roof is a smooth white surface creating a dialogue with the rocky landscape, and giving the cabin its distinctive character."
