The floor tiles are from Popham Design in a custom palette, paired with handmade subway tile in an earthy, off-white color.
Inside the shower, the tiles for the shelf were made by Jackson.
A walnut vanity is topped with a Silestone White Zeus quartz counter. The pendant lights framing the mirror are from Cedar &amp; Moss and the wallpaper is from Heath Ceramics + Hygge &amp; West. “We decided to add in some pops of color and pattern in the kids' bathroom with the bright tile, and then the master bathroom with that cool wallpaper,” says Foken.
A look at the bathroom, which features antique tile and fixtures.
“Worth every penny,” says Tina of the $1,000 composting toilet, which allows the family to unplug and go off the grid.
Architectural styles blend in this guest bath painted Eames for Blue by Dunn Edwards.
A geometric, peach-colored tile in the master bathroom adds a joyful jolt to the home. The walnut cabinetry is an ode to the home's mid-century roots.
The powder room features Dulux Australia’s Briar paint.
Tiles from an 18th-century Naples factory add pattern to a compact bathroom.
Chris customized the main bathroom’s patterned Granada cement tiles. The sink is by Duravit.
“I had them take out some of the lines,” Chris says. “I’m a fan of ’60s Op art, and you get a 3-D effect if you lay them in the right way.”
The main bathroom features Timorous Beasties' White Moth Circle wallpaper. The mirror and vanity are from Gone Vintage in Belleville, Ontario. The shower is tiled in white saltillo tile from Saltillo Imports in Toronto.
The combined laundry room/powder room features Sardines Charcoal wallpaper by local artist Kate Golding.
In the bath, a portrait of English actor Joseph Fiennes by Herb Ritts hangs atop existing Cole & Son "Nuvolette" wallpaper by Piero Fornasetti, and the Gabriel Scott sconce relates to the chandelier in the dining room. O'Donnell added crown molding and designed a new vanity in the same style as the media console and new kitchen cabinet doors.
The architects made low-cost updates to the bathrooms in the Victorian terraced house.
Black-and-white tiles infuse an otherwise minimalist bathroom with style.
The vibrant tiles in one of the showers were left as is, an homage to their predecessor, the ceramics studio J.Schatz.
A pattern from Juju Papers gives the walls of the powder room a playful character.
