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Collection by MELVIN MCGEE

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Rudolph M. Schindler’s Kallis House, recently restored by home- owners Susan Orlean and John Gillespie, is often referred to as the Austrian-born architect’s late- period masterpiece. It makes use of the “Schindler frame,” an adaptation that allowed him to design large glazed openings and thin ceilings and roofs.
Rudolph M. Schindler’s Kallis House, recently restored by home- owners Susan Orlean and John Gillespie, is often referred to as the Austrian-born architect’s late- period masterpiece. It makes use of the “Schindler frame,” an adaptation that allowed him to design large glazed openings and thin ceilings and roofs.
The office area also features a Jolly table from Kartell alongside<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> a table by local workshop Chuch Estudio and Harry Bertoia side chairs.</span>
a table by local workshop Chuch Estudio and Harry Bertoia side chairs.
Eight building typologies and siting arrangements for coach houses show the flexible design possibilities offered under Chicago’s new ordinance.
Eight building typologies and siting arrangements for coach houses show the flexible design possibilities offered under Chicago’s new ordinance.
The deck points to the sunrise on the summer equinox. “In researching, I found interesting ideas about how Japanese builders spent seasons on the land observing where the sun rises and sets throughout the year,” the homeowner says. “I asked Jason to include that in the equation when siting the building on the land.”
The deck points to the sunrise on the summer equinox. “In researching, I found interesting ideas about how Japanese builders spent seasons on the land observing where the sun rises and sets throughout the year,” the homeowner says. “I asked Jason to include that in the equation when siting the building on the land.”
The large backyard has plenty of space to hold a future pool.
The large backyard has plenty of space to hold a future pool.
Working with owner Bruce Shafer, who acted as contractor, architect Olson Kundig’s “gizmolo- gist” Phil Turner fashioned a 12-by- 26-foot steel-framed window wall that opens the structure to the out- doors. “We can feel the evening breeze move through the house, - Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Working with owner Bruce Shafer, who acted as contractor, architect Olson Kundig’s “gizmolo- gist” Phil Turner fashioned a 12-by- 26-foot steel-framed window wall that opens the structure to the out- doors. “We can feel the evening breeze move through the house, - Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017