Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
s
Collection by
Shehely Parvin
Favorites
View
10
Photos
10. Front Side Planter boxes along with Seasonal Flowers & Plants for a better fragrance.
9. Greening activities of Road Side Planter boxes along with Seasonal Flowers & Plants .
8. Local Community activities -from Road Side Human eye level.
7. Local Community activities -from Road Side Human eye level.
6. Corner View -from Road Side Human eye level.
5. Blend with Local Brick & Painted- Plastered Wall that plays a Solid-Void harmony.
4. Over hanging transparent Balcony with visual access to Local Environment
3. Exterior Facade with Local Brick, Concrete & Painted- Plastered Wall
2. Over hanging transparent Balcony with visual access to Local Environment
Share