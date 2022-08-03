Favorites
“The floor-to-ceiling glazing around the central courtyard is truly spectacular,” says architect Miguel Rivera. “We wanted to create a sense of connection between all the spaces around the courtyard, and those large windows and sliding doors made it possible.” The floor is at the same level as the ground outside, which creates a sense of seamless flow between interior and exterior.
The Cambria Quartz consultation will involve looking at many different designs—and if a customer shows interest in a particular design, then the design consultant can show images of previous projects or installations in the showroom that utilize that particular design. Here Cambria Quartz in Ella Matte™ has been used to create a luxe white countertop with
“Many of our customers watch remodel shows on television for inspiration and are under the impression that an entire kitchen can be remodeled in a few days,” explains Carter. “We explain it can typically take up to 12 weeks for a complete remodel and two to six weeks for a ‘swap the top,’ new paint, and appliances.”
A soaking tub with a rain shower head provides a sense of luxury in the bathroom, where a concrete wall, flooring, and vanity counter offset a white oak vanity and more Douglas fir paneling. "Glass beads were added to the concrete before it was poured," Kevin tells us. "This lightens the weight of the concrete by 37% and adds R-value."
