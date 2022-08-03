SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Jay

Favorites

View 145 Photos
The view from the kitchen facing the custom designed front door. The front door was inspired by Bauhaus typeface.
The view from the kitchen facing the custom designed front door. The front door was inspired by Bauhaus typeface.
The original kitchen had water damage and was too narrow for today's living. We widened the kitchen and opened it up more to the rest of the house. Gubi pendants and a tile backsplash, that is meant to look like grasscloth, add beautiful pops of color.
The original kitchen had water damage and was too narrow for today's living. We widened the kitchen and opened it up more to the rest of the house. Gubi pendants and a tile backsplash, that is meant to look like grasscloth, add beautiful pops of color.
As part of the renovation, the masonry craftsmanship was done by David Rael, and the plaster work was completed by Christian Wolstencroft of Regency Plaster.
As part of the renovation, the masonry craftsmanship was done by David Rael, and the plaster work was completed by Christian Wolstencroft of Regency Plaster.
The north-facing painting studio opens onto a rock garden through a floor-to-ceiling glazed wall. “The garden provides a calm backdrop to the creative activity inside,” says architect Miguel Rivera.
The north-facing painting studio opens onto a rock garden through a floor-to-ceiling glazed wall. “The garden provides a calm backdrop to the creative activity inside,” says architect Miguel Rivera.
“The floor-to-ceiling glazing around the central courtyard is truly spectacular,” says architect Miguel Rivera. “We wanted to create a sense of connection between all the spaces around the courtyard, and those large windows and sliding doors made it possible.” The floor is at the same level as the ground outside, which creates a sense of seamless flow between interior and exterior.
“The floor-to-ceiling glazing around the central courtyard is truly spectacular,” says architect Miguel Rivera. “We wanted to create a sense of connection between all the spaces around the courtyard, and those large windows and sliding doors made it possible.” The floor is at the same level as the ground outside, which creates a sense of seamless flow between interior and exterior.
The exterior palette of the rear addition is clean and modern. Smooth white stucco walls are punctuated by grey aluminum windows and corrugated aluminum panels. “These two materials frame the landscape that will grow between and around them,” says architect Miguel Rivera.
The exterior palette of the rear addition is clean and modern. Smooth white stucco walls are punctuated by grey aluminum windows and corrugated aluminum panels. “These two materials frame the landscape that will grow between and around them,” says architect Miguel Rivera.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The Cambria Quartz consultation will involve looking at many different designs—and if a customer shows interest in a particular design, then the design consultant can show images of previous projects or installations in the showroom that utilize that particular design. Here Cambria Quartz in Ella Matte™ has been used to create a luxe white countertop with </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">a lattice of delicate dark gray veins.</span>
The Cambria Quartz consultation will involve looking at many different designs—and if a customer shows interest in a particular design, then the design consultant can show images of previous projects or installations in the showroom that utilize that particular design. Here Cambria Quartz in Ella Matte™ has been used to create a luxe white countertop with
“Many of our customers watch remodel shows on television for inspiration and are under the impression that an entire kitchen can be remodeled in a few days,” explains Carter. “We explain it can typically take up to 12 weeks for a complete remodel and two to six weeks for a ‘swap the top,’ new paint, and appliances.”
“Many of our customers watch remodel shows on television for inspiration and are under the impression that an entire kitchen can be remodeled in a few days,” explains Carter. “We explain it can typically take up to 12 weeks for a complete remodel and two to six weeks for a ‘swap the top,’ new paint, and appliances.”
The new custom teak vanity and tub surround were designed by Jocie and fabricated by O’Brien Wood & Iron. At the vanity, Kohler sinks are joined with California faucets and medicine cabinets by Urban Outfitters. The vase is from Summer School.
The new custom teak vanity and tub surround were designed by Jocie and fabricated by O’Brien Wood & Iron. At the vanity, Kohler sinks are joined with California faucets and medicine cabinets by Urban Outfitters. The vase is from Summer School.
Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
The bathroom floor is grey porcelain, equipped with radiant heating. A cedar wall adds a different kind of warmth to the space.
The bathroom floor is grey porcelain, equipped with radiant heating. A cedar wall adds a different kind of warmth to the space.
A claw-foot tub is combined with a wall-hung sink and a contemporary medicine cabinet by Kerf, continuing the tension between old and new. A new skylight brings in plenty of sunlight.
A claw-foot tub is combined with a wall-hung sink and a contemporary medicine cabinet by Kerf, continuing the tension between old and new. A new skylight brings in plenty of sunlight.
A soaking tub with a rain shower head provides a sense of luxury in the bathroom, where a concrete wall, flooring, and vanity counter offset a white oak vanity and more Douglas fir paneling. "Glass beads were added to the concrete before it was poured," Kevin tells us. "This lightens the weight of the concrete by 37% and adds R-value."
A soaking tub with a rain shower head provides a sense of luxury in the bathroom, where a concrete wall, flooring, and vanity counter offset a white oak vanity and more Douglas fir paneling. "Glass beads were added to the concrete before it was poured," Kevin tells us. "This lightens the weight of the concrete by 37% and adds R-value."
Another WarmlyYours mirror in the bathroom heats the home.
Another WarmlyYours mirror in the bathroom heats the home.
In the kids’ bath, a custom vanity by Christopher Derek Bruno and a ladder by Lostine extend the home’s warm material palette.
In the kids’ bath, a custom vanity by Christopher Derek Bruno and a ladder by Lostine extend the home’s warm material palette.
A custom plywood-and-aluminum door slides into the wall, providing access to the bathroom, which is also finished with plywood.
A custom plywood-and-aluminum door slides into the wall, providing access to the bathroom, which is also finished with plywood.
Master Ensuite with Skylight
Master Ensuite with Skylight

125 more saves