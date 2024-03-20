The refreshed living room features a collection of vintage furnishings that Kelly sourced from stores in Los Angeles along with new finds from Etsy, West Elm, and CB2.
The husband is a psychoanalyst who attends to patients in São Paulo as well as in the home—hence the generous proportions of the library and office.
A workspace, bedroom, and bath comprise each of the two studios; an early riser, Lida spends most of the day painting in her space.
In turning the second level of the garage behind their duplex into a multifunctional workspace without breaking the bank, Kyle Huberty relied on friends, family, and the community at large.
Ben Koush’s studio office faces the street and features a sleek modern desk he designed, as well as built-in bookshelves filled with colorful books and art.
Emily and Jason Potter of DEN Los Angeles furnished the living area with Paul Laszlo's cane bench for Glenn of California, a Frank Lloyd Wright marble-topped “Taliesin” coffee table for Heritage Henredon and an Alvar Aalto lounge chair for Artek.
The dining area pendant is a vintage Louis Poulsen piece, and the dining table is from HAY. The dining chairs are a mix of antique wood chairs, a Thonet, and an Eames DCM chair. The lounge chair is a mid-century Norwegian piece from Skarbos.
A large timber-framed window and sliding glass door connects the inside and outside living spaces.
When the couple bought the home, the yard had mature native Ash, Oak, Cedar, and Douglas Fir trees, and a Japanese-inspired garden.
Lighting floods into the space during the day through many, many windows on the main floor. A Herman Miller Nelson Saucer Bubble pendant light above the dining table helps illuminate the room come nightfall.
As in the Fairview, the Federal incorporates a few “IKEA hacks” such as the Ikea kitchen cabinets combined with modern front and cover panels by Reform. The faucet is by California Faucets.
Workaday Design reinstated the full glass panel on the kitchen side of the atrium, and John and Nadia had the concrete pad refinished.
Stanley lays in front of where the water heater is stored, which serves the studio and the primary home. The rain chain is from Nutshell.