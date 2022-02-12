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Collection by
Kerri wosek
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The property also includes a detached garage and workshop with a private studio apartment and full kitchen.
This 1975 Overlander camper has been revitalized with a snow-white interior, custom cabinetry, and zellige tile.
Architect Reiichi Ikeda renovated this house in Jinseki, Japan, in two phases, starting with the main house (center) and annex (left).
Floor plan of SB18 by Gon Architects
The new kitchen is light and bright, with dark green Reform cabinets to provide a grounding energy. "We wanted colors that were calming and soothing, and it's almost got a PNW vibe,
Radiant floors heat the home.
The primary bathroom features both a Juliet balcony and a steam sauna.
The homes can be bought together or separately, and delivered to the parcel of a customer's choice.
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