Guest bath, view north to woods, the window in the bath opens to extend the feeling of an outdoor experience
Guest Bedroom, view north to woods
Primary bath, view to vanity
Designed by Luis, the house flows openly to the outdoors. Materials on the roof include concrete, flat clay tiles, curved terra-cotta tiles, steel, and glass. “This project is all about layering—juxtaposing techniques, materials, and textures,” says Luis. The charred wood on the second-story facade is a twist on traditional yakisugi. “Instead of cedar, it’s made of reclaimed wood from pallets used to ship cars across the Atlantic,” says the architect.Luis, who runs a small practice focused on low-impact construction, used the house to test ideas, incorporating an array of materials and techniques into the design. “I wanted to create a collage of building methods to show that so-called ecological architecture doesn’t have to look a certain way,” he says. “It can be cool and contemporary and at the same time sustainable, efficient, and comfortable.”
A temporary stay in Valle de Bravo, Mexico, became permanent when photographer Camila Cossio and architect Luis Carbonell decided to forgo city living and build a family home for themselves and their two young daughters in the laid-back retreat.
The Green Grove Cohousing Community is located outside of Portland in Forest Grove. It features solar panels, rainwater irrigation, and residents agree to a set of sustainability practices, though they note that they “consciously avoid zealotry” in their pledge to them.
Cully Grove
For the primary bath and the one in the guest room, Yektajo made wood boxes for the showers that rise partially up the wall. “We liked the idea of having a different height for everything that’s new,” he says.
Throughout, concrete floors contrast with Douglas fir walls. Because every additional square foot of space translated to a much higher ridge line, it was a challenge to keep the A-frame from getting too imposing. "<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">It was one of the pivotal moments of the project when we realized we could go down,
