Designed by Luis, the house flows openly to the outdoors. Materials on the roof include concrete, flat clay tiles, curved terra-cotta tiles, steel, and glass. “This project is all about layering—juxtaposing techniques, materials, and textures,” says Luis. The charred wood on the second-story facade is a twist on traditional yakisugi. “Instead of cedar, it’s made of reclaimed wood from pallets used to ship cars across the Atlantic,” says the architect.Luis, who runs a small practice focused on low-impact construction, used the house to test ideas, incorporating an array of materials and techniques into the design. “I wanted to create a collage of building methods to show that so-called ecological architecture doesn’t have to look a certain way,” he says. “It can be cool and contemporary and at the same time sustainable, efficient, and comfortable.”
Throughout, concrete floors contrast with Douglas fir walls. Because every additional square foot of space translated to a much higher ridge line, it was a challenge to keep the A-frame from getting too imposing. "<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;">It was one of the pivotal moments of the project when we realized we could go down,
