For over a decade, Joel and Meelena Turkel of Turkel Design have been “continually evolving the notion of what a home should be—maximizing flexibility and energy efficiency using engineered materials in thoughtfully designed, sustainably conceived living environments.” Here is a look inside their latest project, the Axiom Desert House, which will soon be their own family abode.
The backsplash is made from the same green kit kat tiles that clad the island. The worktops are Silestone, a solid surface by Cosentino, and cost $X,XXXX. To save on overhead and profit costs—which are usually calculated by the contractor at 10% to 15%—the clients purchased tapware, kitchen appliances, and lighting themselves. The pendants in the kitchen are Muuto Rime Pendants, which retail for $XXXX for the small and $XXXX for the medium.