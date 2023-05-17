Get 35% off Dwell with promo code RESERVE35
SubscribeSign In
d
Collection by Dan Borst

Favorites

View 8 Photos
Remodeled on a budget of just $35,000, this 355-square-foot apartment uses affordable birch plywood for the flooring, doors, and storage units for a warm feel.
Remodeled on a budget of just $35,000, this 355-square-foot apartment uses affordable birch plywood for the flooring, doors, and storage units for a warm feel.
Hawkins removed walls and swapped outdated storage for floor-to-ceiling African mahogany cabinetry.
Hawkins removed walls and swapped outdated storage for floor-to-ceiling African mahogany cabinetry.
For over a decade, Joel and Meelena Turkel of Turkel Design have been “continually evolving the notion of what a home should be—maximizing flexibility and energy efficiency using engineered materials in thoughtfully designed, sustainably conceived living environments.” Here is a look inside their latest project, the Axiom Desert House, which will soon be their own family abode.
For over a decade, Joel and Meelena Turkel of Turkel Design have been “continually evolving the notion of what a home should be—maximizing flexibility and energy efficiency using engineered materials in thoughtfully designed, sustainably conceived living environments.” Here is a look inside their latest project, the Axiom Desert House, which will soon be their own family abode.
The backsplash is made from the same green kit kat tiles that clad the island. The worktops are Silestone, a solid surface by Cosentino, and cost $X,XXXX. To save on overhead and profit costs—which are usually calculated by the contractor at 10% to 15%—the clients purchased tapware, kitchen appliances, and lighting themselves. The pendants in the kitchen are Muuto Rime Pendants, which retail for $XXXX for the small and $XXXX for the medium.
The backsplash is made from the same green kit kat tiles that clad the island. The worktops are Silestone, a solid surface by Cosentino, and cost $X,XXXX. To save on overhead and profit costs—which are usually calculated by the contractor at 10% to 15%—the clients purchased tapware, kitchen appliances, and lighting themselves. The pendants in the kitchen are Muuto Rime Pendants, which retail for $XXXX for the small and $XXXX for the medium.
A skylight was added to bring in more light, and the existing ceilings painted Benjamin Moore ‘Black Tar’ for contrast. The island pendant is the Schoolhouse Ray 17” Pendant and the stools are the Artek Aalto High Chair K65.
A skylight was added to bring in more light, and the existing ceilings painted Benjamin Moore ‘Black Tar’ for contrast. The island pendant is the Schoolhouse Ray 17” Pendant and the stools are the Artek Aalto High Chair K65.
This lovely kitchen features laminate cabinets by Danish brand Reform.
This lovely kitchen features laminate cabinets by Danish brand Reform.
HabHouse renovated this Pasadena midcentury and gave it a completely new kitchen designed according to its original footprint. The materials were chosen in accordance with the original architect Calvin Straub's favored materials: vertical grain Douglas Fir.
HabHouse renovated this Pasadena midcentury and gave it a completely new kitchen designed according to its original footprint. The materials were chosen in accordance with the original architect Calvin Straub's favored materials: vertical grain Douglas Fir.