The curved wall is just as pleasing of a detail when experienced on the inside of the writer's studio.
The lone window in the office looks over a leafy green tree.
Telecommuting can take both a physical and mental toll—especially when you’re suddenly working in tight quarters with partners, roommates, children, or other family members. Tip: Invest in high-quality, noise-cancelling headphones, and keep shared live/work spaces clutter-free.
“My intention was to create a simple and inexpensive way to build a home with a high design concept that could also be built relatively quickly,” says Karcher. “It made sense to create a system for the build concept, employing a panelized structural design with prefabricated pieces and parts for rapid assembly.” Design aspects, like Inception Shades, are customizable yet modular enough to expedite installation.
The living area consists of plenty of layering with Saffron and Poe nesting teak tables and coffee table basket tray. A West elm sofa and a Jens Rise Lounge Chair from Design Within Reach serves as anchors over a Saffron and Poe hand-knotted wool rug. Accents include Schoolhouse surface mount lights, a CB2 swivel wall lamp, and midcentury art prints from Printable Studio.
In the bathrooms, a different variety of plaster was employed: Moroccan Tadelakt, selected for its waterproof application. (“You see it in most hammams,” says Grimshaw, who had spent time working in Morroco.)
The Nook exterior features shiplap cypress siding, a reclaimed oak deck, and an entranceway of oak blackened in the traditional Japanese method.
Photographer: Elizabeth Felicella
