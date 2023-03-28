SubscribeSign In
Kitchen counter seating overlooks the new, grand living space with high ceilings and plentiful daylight.
Built-in sofas provide lots of flexibility for entertaining, lounging, and even spare sleeping arrangements—plus they provide plenty of storage, thanks to pull-out drawers. A floor-to-ceiling bookshelf was key for corralling clutter, providing some of the only horizontal space in the home. The bookshelf wall is extra thick to accommodate two small cupboards behind the sofa cushions that open into the adjoining bathroom.
Vintage Paul McCobb chairs set around a handcrafted kitchen table—made by Jessica’s husband from reclaimed Oregon western walnut—delineate the living room from the kitchen/dining space. Pendant lights from a now-defunct French lighting manufacturer illuminate the space, dangling between collar ties that hold the cabin’s roof in place.
Darci and Dale in their kitchen with Ricarda, a pup they are fostering during the COVID-19 crisis. "Our homes are a place of refuge—a manifestation of our lives—and change as we do," says Dale. "A home allows one to surround themselves with objects that reflect their histories, encounters, and experiences."
A central pedestal holds both the wall-hung toilet and sink to save on space. "We wanted the bathroom to feel open and easy for two people to move around in if we both happened to be in there at the same time," says Dale.
Dyer was inspired by all of the original curved details throughout the home, and wove subtle references into the kitchen’s design, including the scalloped detail in the stone counter and backsplash, the curving walls of the stove alcove, and at the coved ceilings.
The couple's bathroom.
Dan and Leah’s bedroom features a custom platform bed by Unruh Furniture and Cypress sconces by Cedar &amp; Moss from Rejuvenation.
In the kitchen, a pair of Swell LED pendants by Pablo Pardo from Design Within Reach hang above an island lined with Industry West stools. The appliances are from KitchenAid.
In the master bedroom, the couple selected plywood pieces from Plyroom for their elegant simplicity. The Dr. Spinner pendant lights are from Dowel Jones, and the bedding is from In Bed.
The raked red cedar ceiling is one of the couple’s favorite aspects of the home. They are particularly enamored with “the small shadow lines we created in the junction between the raked ceiling and the plaster bulk heads…it’s such a tiny detail that tightens everything up.”
Along Victoria’s Surf Coast, a minimalist timber dwellingcombines Scandinavian charm with the laid-back vibes of a New Zealand bach.
The family share a love for the color teal, which was already featured in the home. So, when selecting a backsplash tile, teal was the obvious choice. The tiles are locally sourced from Yeomans Bagno & Ceramiche in Eltham.
From the central kitchen island, there is a continuous line of sight to the garden. “Milli loves her indoor plants,” says builder Hamish White. “The tree views from most windows, and all the indoor plants makes you feel as if nature is never far away.”
