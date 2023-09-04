Favorites
It’s hard to believe that, only two years ago, Jessy Moss and Steve Jocz’s glistening white home in Indian Wells, California, was being marketed as a teardown. Jessy, an interior designer who used to be a singer/songwriter, and Steve, a realtor who was once a member of the band Sum 41, saw the stucco-clad home’s potential and made it their mission to fix 50 years of decay. As the project unfolded, they researched the home’s origins, turning up troves of documents that strongly suggest it is an unrecognized work by midcentury icon William F. Cody. The circular concrete pavers in the driveway, replicas of originals, are reminiscent of pavers that Cody used for a motor court at another Southern California home.
Designed in 1966 by modernist architect Howard Lapham, 650 East Tachevah Drive is a sprawling, one-level residence with 10 bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and two half-baths located in Palm Springs’ historic Movie Colony neighborhood. The grand residence comes in at just under 10,000 square feet and is also rumored to be the largest midcentury modern home in town. Long and low with classic midcentury lines, the home features capacious rooms, high ceilings, walls of glass, cantilevered roofs, poured terrazzo floors, and brightly colored interiors. While it retains many of its original features, the majority of the windows have been replaced for more energy-efficient models, among other elements that have also been renovated, updated, or replaced.
Wexler and Harrison's original plan was to create affordable vacation homes for a growing middle class. When this home first went on the market with the others in 1962, it was competitively priced between $13,000 and $17,000. Today, the kitchen has been restored following guidelines from its original configuration, and the landscaping was updated in 2001 with Wexler's oversight.
In Rancho Mirage, California, a tired 1960s house is completely transformed with new features and materials that blend midcentury charm with contemporary taste. Despite a 1984 remodel, the desert midcentury that a couple recently purchased as their vacation home near Palm Springs had long suffered signs of aging with outdated finishes, deferred maintenance, and ill-proportioned rooms. Eager to breathe new life into the 1960s dwelling, the homeowners looked to Seattle–based Stuart Silk Architects for a gut renovation to bring their holiday home to modern standards.