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Klara’s glass collection lines the entry sequence on custom black metal shelves with heights designed to fit her specific pieces. “There’s this really interesting relationship between the clean material palette and thin vertical lines of the shelves and then the beautiful glass work,” says Rauchwerger.
Throughout, concrete floors contrast with Douglas fir walls. Because every additional square foot of space translated to a much higher ridge line, it was a challenge to keep the A-frame from getting too imposing. "<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;">It was one of the pivotal moments of the project when we realized we could go down,
Christine pushed the design team to integrate a planter into the concrete foundation. "We searched a long time for an unconventional plant that would bring the green to the inside," she says. "We chose the Sparmannia africana, which has big, plush, velvety green leaves that let the light shine through and give a very calming feel and soft light to the room."
The kitchen cabinets are made of CVG Douglas fir plywood, which Grey stained, finished, and topped with handmade Japanese tile from California-based Wa-Kei & Company. The wall lights are original refurbished Eklipta lights by Arne Jacobson for Louis Poulsen. The ceramic bowl is by Linda Hsaio of Knotwork L.A.
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