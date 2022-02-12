Throughout, concrete floors contrast with Douglas fir walls. Because every additional square foot of space translated to a much higher ridge line, it was a challenge to keep the A-frame from getting too imposing. "<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;">It was one of the pivotal moments of the project when we realized we could go down,