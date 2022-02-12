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Collection by Ryan Kilkenney

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In the eat-in kitchen, a breakfast nook features original clay tiles and vintage Mart Stam chairs Josie sourced in Berlin. The table was custom designed by Josie and built by Skye Chamberlain. Josie found the painting on ebay; it is signed <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Danièle de Courval.</span>
Danièle de Courval.
A wall of storage in the living area has become a revolving display of souvenirs and found objects, either from their travels or shopping trips around the city. A wide window was installed to make the room feel like a treehouse. "I really wanted the home to feel bright and serene,
A wall of storage in the living area has become a revolving display of souvenirs and found objects, either from their travels or shopping trips around the city. A wide window was installed to make the room feel like a treehouse. "I really wanted the home to feel bright and serene,
Homeowner and interior designer Julie Crosby worked with developer Soheil Nakhshab to transform a rundown midcentury property in the coastal Del Mar neighborhood of San Diego. The 5,400-square-foot, four-bedroom residence incorporates a natural palette and tall windows.
Homeowner and interior designer Julie Crosby worked with developer Soheil Nakhshab to transform a rundown midcentury property in the coastal Del Mar neighborhood of San Diego. The 5,400-square-foot, four-bedroom residence incorporates a natural palette and tall windows.
The gallery showed a selection of Lee’s textile works from the 1960s through the 1990s.
The gallery showed a selection of Lee’s textile works from the 1960s through the 1990s.
We loved how Lykke’s piece functioned as a sort of screen with different views through it offering a playful contrast to the rigidity of its grid.
We loved how Lykke’s piece functioned as a sort of screen with different views through it offering a playful contrast to the rigidity of its grid.
A print by Yaagav Agam overlooks the dining room table
A print by Yaagav Agam overlooks the dining room table
Klara’s glass collection lines the entry sequence on custom black metal shelves with heights designed to fit her specific pieces. “There’s this really interesting relationship between the clean material palette and thin vertical lines of the shelves and then the beautiful glass work,” says Rauchwerger.
Klara’s glass collection lines the entry sequence on custom black metal shelves with heights designed to fit her specific pieces. “There’s this really interesting relationship between the clean material palette and thin vertical lines of the shelves and then the beautiful glass work,” says Rauchwerger.
The backyard features a new fence and landscaping done by Klara. She put in new stones, planted vines, and purchased trees.
The backyard features a new fence and landscaping done by Klara. She put in new stones, planted vines, and purchased trees.
Repositioning the original staircase transforms the new apartment, created the experience of a continuous second floor while adding a hidden study beneath the stairs, which lead to the downstairs bedroom.
Repositioning the original staircase transforms the new apartment, created the experience of a continuous second floor while adding a hidden study beneath the stairs, which lead to the downstairs bedroom.
Throughout, concrete floors contrast with Douglas fir walls. Because every additional square foot of space translated to a much higher ridge line, it was a challenge to keep the A-frame from getting too imposing. "<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">It was one of the pivotal moments of the project when we realized we could go down,
Throughout, concrete floors contrast with Douglas fir walls. Because every additional square foot of space translated to a much higher ridge line, it was a challenge to keep the A-frame from getting too imposing. "<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">It was one of the pivotal moments of the project when we realized we could go down,
“They gave us so much storage there are still empty cabinets,” says Kirsten.
“They gave us so much storage there are still empty cabinets,” says Kirsten.
A Samsung Frame TV blends in with other artwork collected by the homeowners.
A Samsung Frame TV blends in with other artwork collected by the homeowners.
White-painted shiplap in the bathroom brightens the room, while wood details such as the oak ceiling trim and walnut vanity and shelving add warmth to the palette.
White-painted shiplap in the bathroom brightens the room, while wood details such as the oak ceiling trim and walnut vanity and shelving add warmth to the palette.
Christine pushed the design team to integrate a planter into the concrete foundation. "We searched a long time for an unconventional plant that would bring the green to the inside," she says. "We chose the Sparmannia africana, which has big, plush, velvety green leaves that let the light shine through and give a very calming feel and soft light to the room."
Christine pushed the design team to integrate a planter into the concrete foundation. "We searched a long time for an unconventional plant that would bring the green to the inside," she says. "We chose the Sparmannia africana, which has big, plush, velvety green leaves that let the light shine through and give a very calming feel and soft light to the room."
“The deep white reveals of the circular skylight act as a screen that picks up the shadows of the tree above,” says architect Helena Rivera. “It changes throughout the night so we see shadows of birch leaves moving around the skylight.”
“The deep white reveals of the circular skylight act as a screen that picks up the shadows of the tree above,” says architect Helena Rivera. “It changes throughout the night so we see shadows of birch leaves moving around the skylight.”
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Access into the garden is through the side of the kitchen and not the rear. This means the rear is protected for wildlife and the family do not have to go through the garden to access the BBQ and hard landscaping.
Access into the garden is through the side of the kitchen and not the rear. This means the rear is protected for wildlife and the family do not have to go through the garden to access the BBQ and hard landscaping.
The kitchen cabinets are made of CVG Douglas fir plywood, which Grey stained, finished, and topped with handmade Japanese tile from California-based Wa-Kei & Company. The wall lights are original refurbished Eklipta lights by Arne Jacobson for Louis Poulsen. The ceramic bowl is by Linda Hsaio of Knotwork L.A.
The kitchen cabinets are made of CVG Douglas fir plywood, which Grey stained, finished, and topped with handmade Japanese tile from California-based Wa-Kei & Company. The wall lights are original refurbished Eklipta lights by Arne Jacobson for Louis Poulsen. The ceramic bowl is by Linda Hsaio of Knotwork L.A.

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