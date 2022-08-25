SubscribeSign In
The Jeni bookcase.
The primary suite, along with four additional bedrooms and two baths, await on the lower level at the back of the house.
The primary bath features a Kaldewei bathtub and custom shower artwork by Sara Bright.
In the dining area, a Guild chandelier hangs above a table and chairs from Carl Hansen.
Because the home itself used so much wood, Carine leaned on other natural materials like linen and leather for the furnishings. In the living room, a Design Within Reach sectional is paired with a Timothy Oulton coffee table. The side table is from Formations; the chair is Cassoni.
BEFORE: Built-in storage was easy to repurpose.
“When you're standing at this in the triangle of the oven-kitchen sink-counter area, you basically can see everything going on. You can see the pool, you can see out to the view, you can see people in the living room, so like it's like a killer central spot to sort of run the room,” says Natalie. Lostine stools line the island; orange light sockets were sourced from the hardware store.
“The overarching goal was that it feel effortless,” laughs Louis, “but it turns out that’s a lot of work.”
BEFORE: The island before it was replaced with a blue beauty.
It was important to make the home as fire-resistant as possible, granted its wooded Northern California site. (Natalie is on the board of the wildfire council.) The Harrisons pulled the siding off the house and put it through a shou sugi ban treatment — contractors created a giant burn box and roasted the whole pile. “It feels earthy, and also like you never have to treat it again,” explains Natalie. “We found people to actually do this—they burn it, and put it back up.”
BEFORE: The strong architecture just needed a refresh.
Designed by José Guedes Cruz, César Marques, and Marco Marinho of the Portugal-based firm Guedes Cruz Architects, The Wall House is laid out in an open-box plan, and is fitted with plenty of glass windows to enhance the synergy between its interior and exterior spaces.
Designed by Martín’s brother, Sebastián, the A-frame structure, where six can sleep comfortably, was built to conserve energy year-round: Doors and windows at both ends can be opened for ventilation, while a woodburning stove concentrates heat in the upstairs bedrooms.
