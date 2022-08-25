Favorites
“When you're standing at this in the triangle of the oven-kitchen sink-counter area, you basically can see everything going on. You can see the pool, you can see out to the view, you can see people in the living room, so like it's like a killer central spot to sort of run the room,” says Natalie. Lostine stools line the island; orange light sockets were sourced from the hardware store.
It was important to make the home as fire-resistant as possible, granted its wooded Northern California site. (Natalie is on the board of the wildfire council.) The Harrisons pulled the siding off the house and put it through a shou sugi ban treatment — contractors created a giant burn box and roasted the whole pile. “It feels earthy, and also like you never have to treat it again,” explains Natalie. “We found people to actually do this—they burn it, and put it back up.”
