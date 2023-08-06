Get 10% off Dwell with promo code MONEYISSUE
SubscribeSign In
t
Collection by Taylor Fridrich

Favorites

View 6 Photos
Architect Merritt Amanti Palminteri reinvented her family home to add volume, flow, and infinite charm without changing the footprint.
Architect Merritt Amanti Palminteri reinvented her family home to add volume, flow, and infinite charm without changing the footprint.
RJ Guillermo and Francis Aquino outfit their 1951 L.A. home with a backyard oasis—and roughly 350 potted plants.
RJ Guillermo and Francis Aquino outfit their 1951 L.A. home with a backyard oasis—and roughly 350 potted plants.
FMT Estudio gives a stark and dated dwelling a playful renovation that embraces the sunny climate with lush courtyards and a poolside veranda.
FMT Estudio gives a stark and dated dwelling a playful renovation that embraces the sunny climate with lush courtyards and a poolside veranda.
Designer Raili Clasen forged through a challenging loan process to salvage a rundown property—saving its bocce court in the process.
Designer Raili Clasen forged through a challenging loan process to salvage a rundown property—saving its bocce court in the process.