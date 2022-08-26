Favorites
A highlight of the overhaul is the floor-to-ceiling glass on the north side, which includes a five-panel bifold door. The door opens to the couple’s favorite area of the house, the backyard. The deck is shaded by the cantilevered roof, and Ren planted drought-resistant brush amid the existing oak trees.
Several handcrafted pieces by local artist Jim Olarte adorn the home, including this architectural macrame installation on the entry wall, made using old fisherman’s rope found on the beach. “It’s cool seeing him take what was once waste, found by the ocean, and reuse it for something one-of-a-kind and so beautiful,” says Leah.
“I think from the outset when we were talking about the addition, there was this idea that it would be mod and contemporary and spliced into the old house,” says Dean. The thin wood slats that surround the back half of the home bridge divide between old and new, nodding to the existing building’s white wood-trim detailing.