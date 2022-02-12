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Architect couple Andreas Lyckefors and Josefine Wikholm took an unusual approach to designing their dream home. While living in a small apartment with three young children, they bought a site in Askim, a popular suburb close to Gothenburg, where they designed a pair of mirrored residences under a single gable roof.
A careful conversion of an old stone farmhouse, this luxury estate marries the beauty of the home’s original masonry with new elements of glass and Corten steel. While working with the existing stone envelope, the new home was opened up on all sides to highlight views of the expansive oak forest, and Mediterranean Sea beyond.
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