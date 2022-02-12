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Collection by Charles OHare

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"Our many ideas were floating around the mountain, and we needed someone to bring them down and turn them into reality,
"Our many ideas were floating around the mountain, and we needed someone to bring them down and turn them into reality,
Duchateau engineered hardwood oak complements the kitchen’s warm wood cabinetry. A broad sliding door connects the space to the outdoor deck, which spills down to the backyard.
Duchateau engineered hardwood oak complements the kitchen’s warm wood cabinetry. A broad sliding door connects the space to the outdoor deck, which spills down to the backyard.
Floor plan of Buffelsbaai House by Pinard Architecture
Floor plan of Buffelsbaai House by Pinard Architecture
Since moving in three years ago, the family has adapted to the smaller size of the home, especially as the children have become teenagers. “There's a shed outside that was for our gardening tools and surf boards and stuff, and we've just converted that into a living room for them,” says Maclean.
Since moving in three years ago, the family has adapted to the smaller size of the home, especially as the children have become teenagers. “There's a shed outside that was for our gardening tools and surf boards and stuff, and we've just converted that into a living room for them,” says Maclean.
The boathouse is set on stacked granite slabs that rise out of the water. "To be sure the stones stay in place, we drilled a steel rod through the columns and down into the bedrock,
The boathouse is set on stacked granite slabs that rise out of the water. "To be sure the stones stay in place, we drilled a steel rod through the columns and down into the bedrock,
The table folds out to seat four people, or become a bigger workspace to spread out.
The table folds out to seat four people, or become a bigger workspace to spread out.
A diagram of Spacecube's Adaptable Living series, which breaks down into a series of small 20-square-meter boxes that can be collated and expanded in myriad configurations.
A diagram of Spacecube's Adaptable Living series, which breaks down into a series of small 20-square-meter boxes that can be collated and expanded in myriad configurations.
Architect couple Andreas Lyckefors and Josefine Wikholm took an unusual approach to designing their dream home. While living in a small apartment with three young children, they bought a site in Askim, a popular suburb close to Gothenburg, where they designed a pair of mirrored residences under a single gable roof.
Architect couple Andreas Lyckefors and Josefine Wikholm took an unusual approach to designing their dream home. While living in a small apartment with three young children, they bought a site in Askim, a popular suburb close to Gothenburg, where they designed a pair of mirrored residences under a single gable roof.
How does daylight affect happiness and well-being? Marvin decided to find out.
How does daylight affect happiness and well-being? Marvin decided to find out.
"The owner wanted the front door to match the same yellow of Caterpillar, the heavy machinery company,
"The owner wanted the front door to match the same yellow of Caterpillar, the heavy machinery company,
Lutron Sivoia automatic roller shades in a custom valance were mounted to the window mullions, which were also painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” The sofa is the Kasala Venice five-piece modular sofa tucked up against bespoke cabinetry by Beechtree Woodworks.
Lutron Sivoia automatic roller shades in a custom valance were mounted to the window mullions, which were also painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” The sofa is the Kasala Venice five-piece modular sofa tucked up against bespoke cabinetry by Beechtree Woodworks.
The three pavilions ascend upward from the street.
The three pavilions ascend upward from the street.
The ceramic floor tiles are from Ciot, while the ceramic wall tiles are from Céragrès.
The ceramic floor tiles are from Ciot, while the ceramic wall tiles are from Céragrès.
A careful conversion of an old stone farmhouse, this luxury estate marries the beauty of the home’s original masonry with new elements of glass and Corten steel. While working with the existing stone envelope, the new home was opened up on all sides to highlight views of the expansive oak forest, and Mediterranean Sea beyond.
A careful conversion of an old stone farmhouse, this luxury estate marries the beauty of the home’s original masonry with new elements of glass and Corten steel. While working with the existing stone envelope, the new home was opened up on all sides to highlight views of the expansive oak forest, and Mediterranean Sea beyond.
Place a cactus or succulent in your bathroom if you want all the benefits of greenery but not much of the work.
Place a cactus or succulent in your bathroom if you want all the benefits of greenery but not much of the work.
Fritz Hansen often imbues the mundane and minute with aesthetic value. Take, for instance, the Happy Hook. Frequent collaborator Jaime Hayon stamped the object with his infectious whimsy: Its grin will put a smile on your face when you reach for your apron.
Fritz Hansen often imbues the mundane and minute with aesthetic value. Take, for instance, the Happy Hook. Frequent collaborator Jaime Hayon stamped the object with his infectious whimsy: Its grin will put a smile on your face when you reach for your apron.

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