My family has been spending summers on a stretch of the Lake Champlain shore since my great-grandfather, a minister, followed Methodist theologian Georgia Harkness there. (She once called the area “one of the most beautiful spots on the face of the earth.”) But my parents’ old camp, one of a couple my grandparents passed to their kids, was sliding into ruin. So, my parents, Sylvia Balderrama and John Morley, turned to Henry Ng and Jacob Esocoff of New York architecture firm Ideas of Order, who designed a replacement in a contemporary style that respected the local history. The living space opens onto the porch, where Sylvia sits on a blanket she crocheted that covers a chair from a nearby second-hand store.