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Collection by Jordan Petersen

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“The vaulted ceilings in the main living areas were the only things we really wanted to preserve,” says designer Whit Solomon. “Everything else had to go.”
“The vaulted ceilings in the main living areas were the only things we really wanted to preserve,” says designer Whit Solomon. “Everything else had to go.”
Enlarging the kitchen means the family can now have all of the extras there that were once in the garage, including the pantry, washer/dryer, freezer, and extra fridge.
Enlarging the kitchen means the family can now have all of the extras there that were once in the garage, including the pantry, washer/dryer, freezer, and extra fridge.
My family has been spending summers on a stretch of the Lake Champlain shore since my great-grandfather, a minister, followed Methodist theologian Georgia Harkness there. (She once called the area “one of the most beautiful spots on the face of the earth.”) But my parents’ old camp, one of a couple my grandparents passed to their kids, was sliding into ruin. So, my parents, Sylvia Balderrama and John Morley, turned to Henry Ng and Jacob Esocoff of New York architecture firm Ideas of Order, who designed a replacement in a contemporary style that respected the local history. The living space opens onto the porch, where Sylvia sits on a blanket she crocheted that covers a chair from a nearby second-hand store.
My family has been spending summers on a stretch of the Lake Champlain shore since my great-grandfather, a minister, followed Methodist theologian Georgia Harkness there. (She once called the area “one of the most beautiful spots on the face of the earth.”) But my parents’ old camp, one of a couple my grandparents passed to their kids, was sliding into ruin. So, my parents, Sylvia Balderrama and John Morley, turned to Henry Ng and Jacob Esocoff of New York architecture firm Ideas of Order, who designed a replacement in a contemporary style that respected the local history. The living space opens onto the porch, where Sylvia sits on a blanket she crocheted that covers a chair from a nearby second-hand store.
Warwas finished the high-ceilinged ADU kitchen with a skylight and a large square window that fills the space with natural light. The artworks are by Antonio.
Warwas finished the high-ceilinged ADU kitchen with a skylight and a large square window that fills the space with natural light. The artworks are by Antonio.
The new second-story addition, clad in Hardie Lap Siding and painted in Benjamin Moore Deep Sea, creates a bold contrast with the existing home's cedar shingles in Black Panther.
The new second-story addition, clad in Hardie Lap Siding and painted in Benjamin Moore Deep Sea, creates a bold contrast with the existing home's cedar shingles in Black Panther.
Fireclay's Essentials tiles in Manzanita Satin create texture throughout, while Concrete Collaborative's Pacifica Slab in Mint Retro Mix forms the striking countertops and shower surfaces. Kohler Components fixtures in black provide a bold contrast against the custom rift white oak vanity.
Fireclay's Essentials tiles in Manzanita Satin create texture throughout, while Concrete Collaborative's Pacifica Slab in Mint Retro Mix forms the striking countertops and shower surfaces. Kohler Components fixtures in black provide a bold contrast against the custom rift white oak vanity.
The gardens are home to drought tolerant, native, and mediterranean plants, including citrus trees.
The gardens are home to drought tolerant, native, and mediterranean plants, including citrus trees.
The home's living space is spread across a network of half-levels.
The home's living space is spread across a network of half-levels.
The library overlooks the living room, receiving natural light from the large angled window.
The library overlooks the living room, receiving natural light from the large angled window.
Despite its serene setting, the home is a short 20-minute drive from New York City's George Washington Bridge.
Despite its serene setting, the home is a short 20-minute drive from New York City's George Washington Bridge.
"An ADU facilitates flexibility,
"An ADU facilitates flexibility,

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