The team installed an off-the-grid hot tub—known as a Dutch tub—that's heated by a wood fire. “Essentially a couple of copper coils get wrapped around a fire pit with a hi and low input/output connected to the tub. Once the fire heats up, the hot tub really gets cookin’. At its hottest we have measured it at 104 degrees,” says Jimmy Mathew’s, GreenSpur’s Director of Development.