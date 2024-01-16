From the top of the staircase, the master bedroom is accessed via sliding doors (on the right), while a pair of pocket doors lead to a walk-in closet that overlooks the living room. A skylight with an operable shade provides natural light when desired.
Nine-foot ceilings, white walls, and IKEA furniture define the bedroom, located at the back of the container.
The emphasis on natural materials continues in the home’s bedrooms. Laminated bamboo flooring and polished concrete walls and ceiling are favored here. A focal point of the room is the the glass-enclosed interior garden, a private extension of the bedroom bordered by a simple cinder block wall.
With its open-joisted, gabled ceiling, the upstairs bedroom is cozy but bright. Bedside tables from Kartell and Tizio Lamps from Artemide flank the bed, while a midcentury credenza, purchased at Old Soul Antiques sits beneath the window.
The master bedroom is spartan.
Uninterrupted cement flooring was chosen for the mezzanine. The cement extends to the bed and bathtub block, while the exposed ductwork and black beams above dramatically accentuate the ceilings.
Arbel’s “14” sconces spot the wall to ethereal effect in the master bedroom. “I wanted this place to be habitable. One of my greatest criticisms of modern architecture is that it often forgets to make things cozy.”
The renovation revealed a 30-foot-deep well beneath the bedroom, which the team half-jokingly considered turning into a fish tank. Instead, they opted for a simple bedroom with plenty of built-in storage.
If you're looking for the ultimate minimalist bed frame, a platform bed with edges that extend beyond the mattress allow it to double as a bedside table, eliminating the need for other furniture.
A COZY AND MODERN INDOOR-OUTDOOR BEDROOM IN BUENOS AIRES
In Argentinean architect and furniture designer Alejandro Sticotti's bedroom, dappled sunlight and reclaimed-wood floors and walls give the room a warm, peaceful feel.
Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.