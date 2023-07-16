Dwell House
Collection by
Bec Rogers
Favorites
The renovation introduced green cement floor tile from Clé, a custom vanity with triangular brass pulls, and square wall tile that echoes the ceiling pattern.
The new bathroom features Terrazzo flooring from Concrete Collaborative and gorgeous green tiles from Heath Ceramics.
Bright yellow tile now surrounds the tub picked out by the owners at the beginning of the remodel process. They wanted this room to feel "like a spa or a happy place to retreat to," says Reeves.
With the visible structure and piping of the tub and sink, the bathroom is a visual echo of the exposed trusses in the extension.
