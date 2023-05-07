SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Julie

Favorites

View 6 Photos
The upstairs bathroom features a shower nook with a skylight. “You can look out and see palm trees,” Kuo says.
The upstairs bathroom features a shower nook with a skylight. “You can look out and see palm trees,” Kuo says.
A connected dining area and kitchen allows for an open, airy feeling.
A connected dining area and kitchen allows for an open, airy feeling.
One of Brooke’s favorite spots in the home were the corner windows in the eating nook. Now the light from those can spread to the rest of the plan. Honed limestone covers the counters. “You can see some of the shells and other things that have been pressed into the stone,” says Brooke. “They have a really beautiful patina.”
One of Brooke’s favorite spots in the home were the corner windows in the eating nook. Now the light from those can spread to the rest of the plan. Honed limestone covers the counters. “You can see some of the shells and other things that have been pressed into the stone,” says Brooke. “They have a really beautiful patina.”
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
The floors are an engineered hardwood oak, limewashed with a tumbled finish. The dining table is a hand-me-down from Daisy’s parents. Upstairs, the primary bedroom opens right up onto a rooftop terrace, but for nights when Pete and Daisy feel like hosting, Loader installed an Arne Jacobsen–inspired, thin spiral staircase on the outside for guests to climb.
The floors are an engineered hardwood oak, limewashed with a tumbled finish. The dining table is a hand-me-down from Daisy’s parents. Upstairs, the primary bedroom opens right up onto a rooftop terrace, but for nights when Pete and Daisy feel like hosting, Loader installed an Arne Jacobsen–inspired, thin spiral staircase on the outside for guests to climb.