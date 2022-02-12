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Collection by
Serena Lewis
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In addition to aesthetic improvements, the ground-up renovation, completed in 2025, updated every major system in the home.
The renovation preserved historic details like the original woodwork, hewn beams, moldings, fireplaces, and a basement vault referencing the history of Navin Field.
Clerestory windows face opposite the floor-to-ceiling wall of glass, allowing a double exposure in the main living room.
The furnishings were chosen to complement the architecture while keeping the spaces comfortable and inviting.
The living room is sunken one step, offsetting it from the rest of the home.
Beneath the home's vaulted ceilings, are the original factory's wood beams and brick accents.
The living room and both bedrooms face west with-facing floor-to-ceiling iron pane windows.
Architect Ira Rakatansky designed just six houses in Massachusetts, and this one comes with a butterfly roof, a bright-red front door, and a monolithic fireplace.
The home is all electric, drawing power from solar panels.
A unique creased roofline peels upward to capture light through a triangulated clerestory window, bathing the interiors with natural light.
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