The bathroom is fitted out with Tudo & Co pendant lights, a Caroma Urbane toilet, Studio Bagno Manhattan basins, and Phoenix Vivid tapware.
Porcelanosa tiles line the walls and floor of the master bath.
The minimalist bathrooms feature Silestone quartz countertops and tiled floors.
The ground-floor sauna, one of the home’s central gathering spots, is built from stained alder. The electric heater is from the Finnish company Iki.
The black iron sink designed by Anderman.
The dark-hued bathroom feels like a sanctuary.
"We wanted a space to feel completely unique from the other rooms while still being a part of the overall palette,
The clean cabinetry and moody tiling yield a relaxing upstairs master bath.
A bathroom tucked beneath the stairway has a cavernous quality. Everything—down to the toilet and Hansgrohe AXOR faucets—has the same charcoal shade.
The floor and shower is covered in large-scale porcelain tiles by Floor Gres (Florim) from the Ecotech collection in the Ecodark color.
The ground floor bathroom has been designed with plenty of storage to cater for the three girls who share it.
A floating vanity saves space in the petite footprint. Cement tile covers the floor.
Black grid wallpaper and black subway tiles continue the grid motif of the apartment inspired by Shiro Kuramata. A teak floor mat and teak mirror complement a teak shower bench, and a wire sculpture of a bonsai tree completes the Japanese vibe.
Master Ensuite with Skylight
In the bathroom, custom mirror vanities with integrated lighting were designed by Future Simple Studio and crafted by Stil Design.