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Collection by Patricio Arenas

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Start building courses with your blocks, tapping down any wayward units with a rubber mallet. Make sure to stagger the joint locations as you stack them up, and test that your fire ring or bowl still fits as you go.
Start building courses with your blocks, tapping down any wayward units with a rubber mallet. Make sure to stagger the joint locations as you stack them up, and test that your fire ring or bowl still fits as you go.
The home is composed of two parallel wings—one housing the main living space, kitchen, and primary bedroom suite; and the other containing the family room, bunk room, and garage.
The home is composed of two parallel wings—one housing the main living space, kitchen, and primary bedroom suite; and the other containing the family room, bunk room, and garage.
Two new structures were also built in the backyard, and connected to the main house via the landscape plan by Lilyvilla Gardens. One is a 485-square-foot guest house, and the other is a 375-square-foot workshop for the owner, who’s a bike builder. They have the same exterior siding as the main house: rough-sawn tongue and groove cedar.
Two new structures were also built in the backyard, and connected to the main house via the landscape plan by Lilyvilla Gardens. One is a 485-square-foot guest house, and the other is a 375-square-foot workshop for the owner, who’s a bike builder. They have the same exterior siding as the main house: rough-sawn tongue and groove cedar.
Sleek shelves and a wood accent wall warm the space, and Boyer specified exposed beams and an enlarged window.
Sleek shelves and a wood accent wall warm the space, and Boyer specified exposed beams and an enlarged window.
New custom walnut cabinetry syncs with the rest of the built-ins throughout the home, to create a pleasing rhythm in the open plan. The backsplash is Heath Ceramics tile, and the counter is Pental Quartz. Open shelves at the rear overlook a cozy den, and allow sightlines out the new windows at the front of the home.
New custom walnut cabinetry syncs with the rest of the built-ins throughout the home, to create a pleasing rhythm in the open plan. The backsplash is Heath Ceramics tile, and the counter is Pental Quartz. Open shelves at the rear overlook a cozy den, and allow sightlines out the new windows at the front of the home.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
The inoperable picture windows were replaced with large sliding glass doors that open to the new seating patio.
The inoperable picture windows were replaced with large sliding glass doors that open to the new seating patio.
Now, there are sightlines from the entry to the backyard. The dining table, surrounded by Wegner Wishbone chairs, is by Campagna, a Portland-based design studio.
Now, there are sightlines from the entry to the backyard. The dining table, surrounded by Wegner Wishbone chairs, is by Campagna, a Portland-based design studio.
Over time, the landscape will fill in, becoming a seamless blend running underneath the house.
Over time, the landscape will fill in, becoming a seamless blend running underneath the house.
"The homeowner describing that he loved the mossy, fern understory brought the idea to my mind to be up in the trees," says architect Russ Tyson.
"The homeowner describing that he loved the mossy, fern understory brought the idea to my mind to be up in the trees," says architect Russ Tyson.
Not only does the slanted roof allow for the parrots to fly around, but it also brings in light from one side to counteract the potential glare of water on the other. A Kelston 95
Not only does the slanted roof allow for the parrots to fly around, but it also brings in light from one side to counteract the potential glare of water on the other. A Kelston 95
The office, cantilevered over the trees, can also double as a playroom for the children. “I wanted a place that they would be excited to go to,” says the homeowner, “creating a fun, whimsical house that would appeal to them 20 years down the road.”
The office, cantilevered over the trees, can also double as a playroom for the children. “I wanted a place that they would be excited to go to,” says the homeowner, “creating a fun, whimsical house that would appeal to them 20 years down the road.”
A glass bridge leads from the entry tower to the kitchen.
A glass bridge leads from the entry tower to the kitchen.
A dry creek bed arranged beneath the glass corridor emphasizes its elevated positioning. The creek bed is composed of large native boulders and runs the length of the property.
A dry creek bed arranged beneath the glass corridor emphasizes its elevated positioning. The creek bed is composed of large native boulders and runs the length of the property.
Michael D'Angelo Landscape Architecture provided a new master plan that includes grassy areas for lawn games, a fire pit, and new plantings.
Michael D'Angelo Landscape Architecture provided a new master plan that includes grassy areas for lawn games, a fire pit, and new plantings.
The L-shaped plan and detached garage sit within a clearing on the family's two-acre wooded lot on Raynes Neck, a peninsula located about half a mile from the ocean. The cedar exterior of the home, Gendai Linseed Black yakisugi by Nakamoto Forestry, all but disappears into the surrounding forest.
The L-shaped plan and detached garage sit within a clearing on the family's two-acre wooded lot on Raynes Neck, a peninsula located about half a mile from the ocean. The cedar exterior of the home, Gendai Linseed Black yakisugi by Nakamoto Forestry, all but disappears into the surrounding forest.
After seeing the wood carvings that his friend Matthew Wignall was doing, Joe asked if the artist would be interested in making a door. They gave him no direction, and it was the largest piece he had undertaken. The result is a showstopper of an entry that sets the tone for the house: original, earthy, handmade.
After seeing the wood carvings that his friend Matthew Wignall was doing, Joe asked if the artist would be interested in making a door. They gave him no direction, and it was the largest piece he had undertaken. The result is a showstopper of an entry that sets the tone for the house: original, earthy, handmade.

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