A switchback staircase accommodates a grand piano handed down from Anton’s father.
Every room but one offers ocean views, which makes it easy to stay connected to the water. The master suite has 12-foot ceilings, disappearing pocket doors that open to head-on ocean view; fireplace, and a separate
master closet/dressing room.
“Economy was always at the forefront of all of our decision making due to the high cost of building in California,” explains Kille. But that did not stop her and the design team from selecting strong color choices, like green kitchen cabinets and a bold orange-red front door.
Gebhardt sourced the dining room table from none other than Jack's dad, who built it for his son's family. The chairs are from Barnaby Lane.