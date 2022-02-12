Set in Ross, California, the renovated wood-and-stone residence showcases the famed architect’s focus on craftsmanship.
Designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, this San Juan Island residence sits between a wooded hillside and the open water, with a glass-walled living room that takes in both.
Guest rooms, a wine cellar, and a flexible fitness space are located on the lower level.
The prefabs are built on a standard concrete pier foundation. MyCabin can design a stem wall or helical pile foundation at an additional cost if they receive a soil report for the site.
Floor Plan of the Cabins at Currier Landing by Bouffard & Bowick
Bowick says the shingles were at first a golden honey hue. “As it patinated, they became this beautiful silver-gray. It’s similar to the decks and railings, which are hemlock. They also have a nice patina,” he says.
Floor plan of Shed/House by John Redington
Floor plan of Mount Washington Cottage by Laun
After expanding their farmhouse, rural Illinois Daniel Payette and Jessica Merchant called on Converge Architecture to help them design a space that’s “more than just a car-hole.”
Floor Plan of Stealth House by Specht Novak Architects