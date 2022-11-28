SubscribeSign In
Lane also designed a detached screen porch for the property. Its orientation captures the view of a small mountain across the lake. “A New Hampshire lake house always has a screened porch,” he says. “This one allows for a separate experience that connects you to nature.”
A view from above offers a glimpse of the pool that hangs on the edge of the sprawling patio.
Spending more time this year at Casa MF, away from the city, has given Magdalena time to reflect on slowing down and living in a more rural way. “You can have a wonderful life here,” she says.
The cabins and sauna that architect Zane Tetere-Sulce designed for the Ziedlejas Wellness Resort are clad with Cor-Ten steel and glass.
These non-obvious gifts are perfect for even the hardest-to-shop-for guys.
A glazed floor panel in the living room allows visitors to observe free-roaming animals—including European bison, red deer, fallow deer, mouflon, and boar.
In Esperance, Australia, Fiona and Matt Shillington turned an outdated holiday resort into a cozy compound with restored A-frames, log cabins, and cottages.
Consider realistic DIY limitations. If you’ve never delved into plumbing or electrical work before, a major renovation is usually not the right time to get started, as this type of work is best left to professionals. Even something as seemingly simple as demolition work can quickly become more complex if you are replacing plumbing or electrical fixtures.
Located at The Proxy in Hayes Valley, San Francisco, AETHERsf is a concept space constructed from three 40-foot shipping containers stacked on top of each other. In addition to a curated selection of design-focused outerwear, the space features a custom, glass-encased cantilevered lounge with reclaimed oak floors and a belt-driven "dry cleaner-style" conveyor system.
Mila designed the home’s concrete pool, which is finished with a custom plaster. The pool area includes sleek chairs from Cast + Crew.
Dinning Room
BoConcept couches anchor a Restoration Hardware coffee table and a Crate and Barrel carpet in the living area. The gray pouf is by CB2, and the artwork is by Senechal.
After: The second bedroom is now a sunroom and TV lounge, and Michelle's favorite space in the home.
Large windows let in an abundance of natural light and views of the landscape.
Cross-country skiing tracks are located along the south-facing elevation of Kvitfjell Cabin. They connect to the downhill slopes of the surrounding Kvitfjell ski resort.
"The home noses out of the forest just a little bit, like it’s peeking out of the trees,” says architect Ray Calabro.
