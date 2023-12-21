A wooden door leads to the main entrance, as well as the home's fully fenced-in backyard.
The multi-level residence sits nestled in a gated community, surrounded by soaring trees.
The home features plenty of amenities for entertaining throughout the year, including a saltwater gunite pool set within a sprawling garden and an al fresco dining area. There's even an outdoor shower with a changing room for rinsing off after a dip.
A curved driveway leads to an open carport which connects to the home's main entrance.
Despite being less than a 30-minute drive from Los Angeles, Rancho Bizarro feels worlds away, offering plenty of green space peppered with mature trees and thick vegetation.
The family room was positioned “to look out over the incredible mature oak and maple trees that surround the property without sacrificing privacy from any neighboring homes,” says Ramirez.