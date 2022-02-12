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The entryway and all of the communal living areas were situated on the garden floor. Deciding to turn the basement level into a rental unit, Hurwitz and Vogel replicated what a historic townhome would look like with a parlor-level entrance—with a few changes. Recreating a traditional vestibule contrasts with the more modern living and dining room at the rear. The staircase and utilities work like a spine around which the other rooms are organized.