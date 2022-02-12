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The Jardin Magenta wallpaper is from Graham &amp; Brown.
The Jardin Magenta wallpaper is from Graham &amp; Brown.
The entryway and all of the communal living areas were situated on the garden floor. Deciding to turn the basement level into a rental unit, Hurwitz and Vogel replicated what a historic townhome would look like with a parlor-level entrance—with a few changes. Recreating a traditional vestibule contrasts with the more modern living and dining room at the rear. The staircase and utilities work like a spine around which the other rooms are organized.
The entryway and all of the communal living areas were situated on the garden floor. Deciding to turn the basement level into a rental unit, Hurwitz and Vogel replicated what a historic townhome would look like with a parlor-level entrance—with a few changes. Recreating a traditional vestibule contrasts with the more modern living and dining room at the rear. The staircase and utilities work like a spine around which the other rooms are organized.
A corrugated metal roof and cork-panel siding were durable, cost-effective material choices, but their textures also recall those of the area’s historic homes and agricultural buildings.
A corrugated metal roof and cork-panel siding were durable, cost-effective material choices, but their textures also recall those of the area’s historic homes and agricultural buildings.
Bowick says the shingles were at first a golden honey hue. “As it patinated, they became this beautiful silver-gray. It’s similar to the decks and railings, which are hemlock. They also have a nice patina,” he says.
Bowick says the shingles were at first a golden honey hue. “As it patinated, they became this beautiful silver-gray. It’s similar to the decks and railings, which are hemlock. They also have a nice patina,” he says.
Kentia Palms originated on Lord Howe island, and are now found in botanical gardens all over the world.
Kentia Palms originated on Lord Howe island, and are now found in botanical gardens all over the world.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
In the corner, framed, machine-sewn vintage fabrics serve as minimalist wall decor. The artwork is the creation of delavegacanolasso and is available for sale on the firm's website.
In the corner, framed, machine-sewn vintage fabrics serve as minimalist wall decor. The artwork is the creation of delavegacanolasso and is available for sale on the firm's website.