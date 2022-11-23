Limited tickets remaining: Dwell Open House Los Angeles
Large windows bring lots of natural light into the living room.
A red platform bed in one of the kids’ rooms features built-in cabinets.
The couple duplicated the platform bed design for another bedroom.
The entry is covered with green paint from floor to ceiling.
Mirrored upper cabinets make the compact kitchen feel spacious.
The reading room has a “more masculine energy,” says Matt. The midcentury influence is potent here (though a vintage ‘90s Ikea shelf is the centerpiece) with a more earth-toned palette.
A wallhanging adds texture above the bed, where a playful barbed-wire pillow sits atop boldly patterned bedding.
A lounge area in the bedroom is awash in color and cozy texture.
There’s a unique lamp in the corner, made from a fallen gumtree branch, that Josh found on Marketplace; the couple added some clay components to make the piece their own.
The space was originally a dining room, but the first day they moved in, Josh and Matt decided to throw the floor plan out the window and reclaimed the space in the window for a conversation area, inspired by the sunken lounges of the 1970s. The cushions are crafted from recycled rugs.
In Josh and Matt’s dining room, they created a sideboard out of Ikea cubes, adding stained glass panels and lighting to make a one-of-a-kind art installation. The marble table was a thrift find, while the dining chairs came from Etsy. The fruit-and-vegetable artwork that hang here were all thrifted as well.
The home is filled with pieces the couple has collected over the years. "“Rome wasn’t built in a day, and Josh and Matt’s house wasn’t either," laughs Josh.
The kitchen was in a "miserable state" when the couple moved in, Nick says. Half of the kitchen is now blanketed in a serene shade of blue. The crumbling cabinets were also replaced with secondhand ones enhanced with an Ikea worktop, while the cracked floor tiles were covered with removable black vinyl flooring.
A kitchen shelf Nick picked up secondhand on Kleinanzeigen. It was very damaged when he acquired it, so he applied spackle to resurface it and painted it red.
Nick photographed in his dining room.
Several of Nick's vintage acquisitions appear in the dining room, from the vintage Egon Eiermann chairs around the table that he painstakingly restored to the medical supply shelves installed on the walls. His partner Nils found the pendant lamp on the street, while the artwork is by the late German printmaker Helmut Sundhaussen.
