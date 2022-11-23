Favorites
In Josh and Matt’s dining room, they created a sideboard out of Ikea cubes, adding stained glass panels and lighting to make a one-of-a-kind art installation. The marble table was a thrift find, while the dining chairs came from Etsy. The fruit-and-vegetable artwork that hang here were all thrifted as well.
The kitchen was in a "miserable state" when the couple moved in, Nick says. Half of the kitchen is now blanketed in a serene shade of blue. The crumbling cabinets were also replaced with secondhand ones enhanced with an Ikea worktop, while the cracked floor tiles were covered with removable black vinyl flooring.
Several of Nick's vintage acquisitions appear in the dining room, from the vintage Egon Eiermann chairs around the table that he painstakingly restored to the medical supply shelves installed on the walls. His partner Nils found the pendant lamp on the street, while the artwork is by the late German printmaker Helmut Sundhaussen.