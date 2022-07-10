The second C folds towards the interior, and takes in the morning sun.
The first C faces a mountain range on the horizon, and receives the afternoon soon.
A stepped library and lounge area.
One volume serves as a home for Ortega, his wife and children, and the other, as the home for his elderly parents.
To enable the two families to live independently, and interdependently, Estudio A0 co-founder Ana María Durán Calisto came up with a 5,457-square-foot home that consists of two volumes, set in a Z formation.