SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by Ludmila Griaznov

Favorites

View 13 Photos
Cross sectional drawings.
Cross sectional drawings.
Upper level floor plan.
Upper level floor plan.
Ground level floor plan.
Ground level floor plan.
The living room.
The living room.
The kitchen and a bathroom on the ground level.
The kitchen and a bathroom on the ground level.
The second C folds towards the interior, and takes in the morning sun.
The second C folds towards the interior, and takes in the morning sun.
The first C faces a mountain range on the horizon, and receives the afternoon soon.
The first C faces a mountain range on the horizon, and receives the afternoon soon.
A stepped library and lounge area.
A stepped library and lounge area.
One volume serves as a home for Ortega, his wife and children, and the other, as the home for his elderly parents.
One volume serves as a home for Ortega, his wife and children, and the other, as the home for his elderly parents.
To enable the two families to live independently, and interdependently, Estudio A0 co-founder Ana María Durán Calisto came up with a 5,457-square-foot home that consists of two volumes, set in a Z formation.
To enable the two families to live independently, and interdependently, Estudio A0 co-founder Ana María Durán Calisto came up with a 5,457-square-foot home that consists of two volumes, set in a Z formation.