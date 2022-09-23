Favorites
The massing of the Ligonier Street Residence largely consists of a narrow, articulated rectangular volume that is bisected by a custom central staircase that links all four levels of the 3,557 square foot home. The natural sloping topography of the site allows for access to the home at the lower basement level from an alley condition at the downhill property edge and at the first floor from the public street at the uphill property edge.
To breathe new life into the former Arsenal Bank, the red brick façade was repaired and all windows were replaced. Opening up the ground floor back to the street with large and operable storefronts allowed for the activity of the new restaurant, Tender, to add to the street’s vibrancy. Inside, enclosed spaces have been held to the interior to generate continuous flow of space at the perimeter windows. The building’s historic corner entrance and steps up to the main level were maintained, plus a new entrance was added to the side of the building to provide access for less mobile individuals to the restaurant, and to unite the sidewalk seating and dining area with the restaurant’s interior.
Punctuating the white palette and historic building details as pops of modern design and color are two freestanding volumes, clad in custom red panels and placed so as to define specific living spaces within the long, rectangular loft. These “cubes” separate public zones from private and create rooms without walls or doors, while appearing to float under the 12-foot-high ceilings.