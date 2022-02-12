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A view of the kitchen, with a counter and backsplash clad in a single piece of bent stainless steel. The refrigerator is in a storage closet, behind a paneled door on the left. “We hid it there so it wouldn’t disrupt this very clean look. Anything related to service equipment, we always try to keep out of sight,” says Granados.
A fiber cement “wrapper” clads the addition and the renovated home, which now totals 3,300 square feet. A translucent plexiglass canopy defines the new glassed entry. The front right corner, finished with contrasting local Atlantic white cedar, denotes a work room that serves the storage purposes of the previous garage.
J Geiger revolutionized motorized window shades with a unique fascia-free design. Patented brackets conceal wires and screws for a streamlined look. A coupler bracket (pictured here) can be used to power multiple shades with a single shade motor. Additional hardware options can be configured in various ways to suit unique architecture.