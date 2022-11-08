Favorites
There are many things the clients, Antonio and Estella, love about the home. “The design, the green everywhere, how comfortable it is,” shares Antonio. “It has exceeded my expectations because, in spite of it standing on a not-so-large plot, the house feels quite large, almost like there are three houses instead of one.”
In contrast to the poetic minimalism of the circulation stair, the service stair has—rather unusually—been designed as a sculptural focus point within the home. It connects the garage, kitchen, and a service zone on the first floor. “Normally a service stair is hidden, but this house is like a sculpture and the stair needed to be a part of this,” explains Eduardo Ugalde from All Arquitectura.
“The first morning we stayed at home, I went downstairs to make my morning coffee,” recalls Antonio. “Only this time, I made it in the coffee maker built into the kitchen countertop overlooking the back garden, while beams of sunlight seeped into the room. It is a place so different from the single room apartment we started our journey from so many years ago—it was definitely better.”
The material palette is kept minimal and natural—think concrete, white oak, and ceramic tiles—with color coming from the green spaces that change with the seasons to create an ever-evolving interior. “The client wanted a simple design, with natural light, ventilation, and color,” says Eduardo Ugalde from All Arquitectura.
“We empathized with the clients as they come from humble beginnings and worked hard to make a better life for themselves and their children,” says architect Alexander Saved. “We started from zero almost 10 years ago and have built our practice up—so we understood the meaning of the project immediately and knew it was a big responsibility to take on.”
The enormous front door is discreetly located at the top of a landscaped stair that leads through the semi-public garden open to the street. “Unless you are in front of the door, you won’t see it,” explains architect Alexander Saved. “ It is more mysterious and creates an experience of discovering the house.”
3 more saves