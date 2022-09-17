SubscribeSign In
In the Pacific Northwest, a Pretty Good House might have deep roof overhangs to protect the house from long periods of rain, generously sized windows, and covered outdoor spaces. Roof slopes don’t need to be steep because there is little snow to deal with. Although exterior materials should be rot-proof, select use of natural wood is appropriate as a nod to traditional local and indigenous architecture, as in this house in British Columbia, Canada, designed by Malcolm Taylor Design.
Renowned as the ultimate refuge in the City of Lights, the four-story Kenzo House is accessed via a private stone walkway, which opens up to koi pond and Japanese garden.
While the exterior facade is clad in cedar shingles, teak, and clay, the interiors feature French oak louvers, beams, and floors to further enhance the home's warmth and texture.
A redesigned front facade bring new life to the Austin home of architect Conrad Karliss and his wife, Charlotte. "One of the most special things about the house is that really from everywhere we spend time, there’s a great connection to the landscape,
The 800-square-foot cabins in Pioneertown, California, near Joshua Tree, designed by Duane Smith of Palm Springs-based Hundred Mile House are sided with vertical tongue-and-groove pine.
The bedroom in North Cabin is illuminated by a large skylight above the bed and features a built-in desk and armoire.
Inside, House Zero looks and feels like a traditional home, but with undulating 3D-printed exterior walls that offer an element of texture and movement to interior spaces.
The side walls have been treated as vertical extension of the horizontal surface of the garden, and are used for growing climbers such as jasmine, grapes, honeysuckle, raspberries, beans, peas, and even a climbing fig. Colorful bird’s houses and bug hotels are also mounted on the walls.
Native gardens and working with existing and reclaimed materials will be big news in 2023, says David. This net-zero passive house in Melbourne is built from upcycled bricks reclaimed from local construction sites and features a native garden with an aquaponic system.
Chris made a point of avoiding plasterboard, instead using structurally insulated panels for the walls to create an airtight seal, and for the flooring, a hydronic concrete slab from Hydrotherm that can warm or cool the interiors.
The clients, Carla and Chris, moved to Toronto from Brooklyn, New York, several years ago. They renovated the kitchen when they first moved in, and the rest of the house was untouched. “They both appreciate good design and enjoyed living in New York, where design is everywhere and at all scales,” says architect Nova Tayona. “It was great to work with clients who have a design appreciation and eye.”
Shipping container architecture is certainly nothing new—but this upcycled shipping container nestled into a hillside site in Terrasini, Italy, is an impressive interpretation of the typology. Dubbed the “Container Suite”, it’s surrounded by prickly pears and features an enormous glazed facade overlooking the landscape.
The playful geometry of the architecture extends into the timber-clad interior, where bold spherical and trapezoid forms intersect in unusual ways to create a dynamic landscape. The house is arranged over two open levels around a main volume with a kitchen at the heart of the space. It’s described as having “zero bedrooms” but can sleep up to five guests on futons cleverly arranged throughout the home to maximise privacy.
