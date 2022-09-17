Favorites
In the Pacific Northwest, a Pretty Good House might have deep roof overhangs to protect the house from long periods of rain, generously sized windows, and covered outdoor spaces. Roof slopes don’t need to be steep because there is little snow to deal with. Although exterior materials should be rot-proof, select use of natural wood is appropriate as a nod to traditional local and indigenous architecture, as in this house in British Columbia, Canada, designed by Malcolm Taylor Design.
The clients, Carla and Chris, moved to Toronto from Brooklyn, New York, several years ago. They renovated the kitchen when they first moved in, and the rest of the house was untouched. “They both appreciate good design and enjoyed living in New York, where design is everywhere and at all scales,” says architect Nova Tayona. “It was great to work with clients who have a design appreciation and eye.”
Shipping container architecture is certainly nothing new—but this upcycled shipping container nestled into a hillside site in Terrasini, Italy, is an impressive interpretation of the typology. Dubbed the “Container Suite”, it’s surrounded by prickly pears and features an enormous glazed facade overlooking the landscape.
The playful geometry of the architecture extends into the timber-clad interior, where bold spherical and trapezoid forms intersect in unusual ways to create a dynamic landscape. The house is arranged over two open levels around a main volume with a kitchen at the heart of the space. It’s described as having “zero bedrooms” but can sleep up to five guests on futons cleverly arranged throughout the home to maximise privacy.
