j
Collection by
Jeff M
Favorites
View
77
Photos
The house was originally a slate-like color similar to the kitchen island, but has changed to a rust color over time. “Which is what we were really hoping for,
A family chose MyCabin to construct prefab structures in their home country of Latvia. The prefab structures have space for work, sleep, and relaxation.
The ladder-like staircase was designed as a modern, whimsical addition to an otherwise midcentury-focused design. "I use it as a drying rack,
The owners found this cabin, built in 1959, after looking to fix up a "weird 70s contemporary,
The loft space was created for the owners' son to have an area of his own. It also makes it easier to access the attic storage and new mechanical room.
Approach from autocourt as the house sits atop a high point overlooking the rolling valley beyond.
Two offices are outfitted with semi-custom built-ins that include murphy wall beds.
#CopperHouse
#modern
#corrugatedcopper
#patina
#transformation
#structure
#form
#exterior
#outside
#outdoors
#landscape
#lighting
#HudsonValley
#JaredDellaValle
#BernheimerArchitecture
South East Exterior View
