Favorites
The walls and floors are covered in white oak, with wall hooks from Stahl and Board. The overhead light is AND Lighting Pipeline. “I am a tall human and I need room to span and hug and embrace and bring people in,” says Natalie. “So it felt like the entry was really the driver for how we were going to manipulate the house.”
According to Eric, a lot of thought went into the connection between the two sides of the house. Part of that included keeping the original siding. To match it on the addition, he worked with GAF Weatherside, which made identical cement board shingles. "They have a crenelated surface that, when the light hits it, gives a very interesting textured effect," he says.