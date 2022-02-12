Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
Collection by Rachel Feichter

Favorites

View 2,223 Photos
Several doors provide an entrance through the private outdoors space.
Several doors provide an entrance through the private outdoors space.
Nine-year-old Stan reads on the platform bed his father built for him. A trio of birch branches helps to bring the outdoors in. The pendant and bed linens are custom.
Nine-year-old Stan reads on the platform bed his father built for him. A trio of birch branches helps to bring the outdoors in. The pendant and bed linens are custom.
David and Annemie's daughter swings in the living room. A door provides access to the lush backyard and surrounding area. “The kids have a lot of freedom. They have a big area where they can go and play without needing supervision,” says Annemie.
David and Annemie's daughter swings in the living room. A door provides access to the lush backyard and surrounding area. “The kids have a lot of freedom. They have a big area where they can go and play without needing supervision,” says Annemie.
The master bedroom features a closet in the corridor to use less space. Sight lines lead to the forest from nearly every space.
The master bedroom features a closet in the corridor to use less space. Sight lines lead to the forest from nearly every space.
The hanging textile, which is used as a room divider, is by artist Nathalie Van der Massen.
The hanging textile, which is used as a room divider, is by artist Nathalie Van der Massen.
“Friends can use the screened porch for the day, like a cabana,” the wife says. The couple are also planning for teachers from High Meadow Farm to hold practices here. “People will be able to use the porch and have access to the lake while our family is also using the house,” the husband adds.
“Friends can use the screened porch for the day, like a cabana,” the wife says. The couple are also planning for teachers from High Meadow Farm to hold practices here. “People will be able to use the porch and have access to the lake while our family is also using the house,” the husband adds.
“They’re well-traveled New Englanders who had always lived in older, traditional homes,” Lane says of the clients. “They wanted a contemporary home with warmth, texture, and craft.”
“They’re well-traveled New Englanders who had always lived in older, traditional homes,” Lane says of the clients. “They wanted a contemporary home with warmth, texture, and craft.”
A winding path connects the two south-facing structures.
A winding path connects the two south-facing structures.
River-rock ballast was installed around the perimeter of the green roof.
River-rock ballast was installed around the perimeter of the green roof.
The accessible green roof on the yoga studio provides additional landscape for gardening.
The accessible green roof on the yoga studio provides additional landscape for gardening.
Mill Valley Cabins
Mill Valley Cabins
The stairs feature a geometric pattern of holes generated by a software script that allows rain to slip through to the lake below.
The stairs feature a geometric pattern of holes generated by a software script that allows rain to slip through to the lake below.
The cabinet faces are linoleum, another cost-effective choice and one of the few moments of color in the interior. “We work with a lot of whites and woods and let the materials speak for themselves,” Ruggieri says. “We try not to stain materials and leave them as real as possible so that it feels as grounding as possible.”
The cabinet faces are linoleum, another cost-effective choice and one of the few moments of color in the interior. “We work with a lot of whites and woods and let the materials speak for themselves,” Ruggieri says. “We try not to stain materials and leave them as real as possible so that it feels as grounding as possible.”
Lisa went with a Basis kitchen from Reform since it was more cost-effective than a custom one. To create the feeling of entering the kitchen within an open plan living area, Space4Architecture placed the cabinets in an “L” shape. “You are walking into the kitchen rather than passing through the kitchen,” Vici says. The LED Dipping pendant light is from Marset and the red ceramic vase is by Melissa Dadourian.
Lisa went with a Basis kitchen from Reform since it was more cost-effective than a custom one. To create the feeling of entering the kitchen within an open plan living area, Space4Architecture placed the cabinets in an “L” shape. “You are walking into the kitchen rather than passing through the kitchen,” Vici says. The LED Dipping pendant light is from Marset and the red ceramic vase is by Melissa Dadourian.

2,203 more saves