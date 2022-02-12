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The cabinet faces are linoleum, another cost-effective choice and one of the few moments of color in the interior. “We work with a lot of whites and woods and let the materials speak for themselves,” Ruggieri says. “We try not to stain materials and leave them as real as possible so that it feels as grounding as possible.”
Lisa went with a Basis kitchen from Reform since it was more cost-effective than a custom one. To create the feeling of entering the kitchen within an open plan living area, Space4Architecture placed the cabinets in an “L” shape. “You are walking into the kitchen rather than passing through the kitchen,” Vici says. The LED Dipping pendant light is from Marset and the red ceramic vase is by Melissa Dadourian.
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