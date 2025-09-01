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Collection by Tom Peel

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Carsten and his wife, Linda, purchased a 2.5-acre parcel of land that has sweeping views of Rosario Strait, and several nearby islands. "We like to bring coffee out here in the morning and just look out at the water,
Carsten and his wife, Linda, purchased a 2.5-acre parcel of land that has sweeping views of Rosario Strait, and several nearby islands. "We like to bring coffee out here in the morning and just look out at the water,
The utility sink and moveable countertop were purchased second-hand. Throughout the interiors, the framing was left exposed. Fire-resistant mineral wool insulation was applied to the exterior, then clad with Alaskan Yellow Cedar boards finished in a shou sugi ban treatment.
The utility sink and moveable countertop were purchased second-hand. Throughout the interiors, the framing was left exposed. Fire-resistant mineral wool insulation was applied to the exterior, then clad with Alaskan Yellow Cedar boards finished in a shou sugi ban treatment.
Everything brought to the island must be transported by boat or barge, so furniture is minimal. Carsten purchased the 1960 Rais wood stove more than a decade ago with the intention of using it in a cabin one day.
Everything brought to the island must be transported by boat or barge, so furniture is minimal. Carsten purchased the 1960 Rais wood stove more than a decade ago with the intention of using it in a cabin one day.
The cabin's roof is made from the strongest gauge corrugated metal that Carsten could find. "Trees fall over in large windstorms,
The cabin's roof is made from the strongest gauge corrugated metal that Carsten could find. "Trees fall over in large windstorms,
The kitchen cabinetry for the all-electric line of tiny homes, named eESCAPE, is crafted from a mixture of hard maple and white birch; the counters are hard maple butcher block.
The kitchen cabinetry for the all-electric line of tiny homes, named eESCAPE, is crafted from a mixture of hard maple and white birch; the counters are hard maple butcher block.
Off the side of the house, a sliding door opens onto a screened porch, which makes the living space feel larger as it continues into the great outdoors. “The screened porch is doing a lot of work,” Lehnen says. “When they have guests, it’s the dinging space. It forces the inhabitants outside … to be out in nature.” A grilling and seating area is part of the terraced decking below the screened porch. When it came to accommodating the larger vegetation, walkways were carefully notched around the White Pine Tress, weaving the building into the coniferous canopy. The deck is made from eastern white cedar and galvanized steel wire.
Off the side of the house, a sliding door opens onto a screened porch, which makes the living space feel larger as it continues into the great outdoors. “The screened porch is doing a lot of work,” Lehnen says. “When they have guests, it’s the dinging space. It forces the inhabitants outside … to be out in nature.” A grilling and seating area is part of the terraced decking below the screened porch. When it came to accommodating the larger vegetation, walkways were carefully notched around the White Pine Tress, weaving the building into the coniferous canopy. The deck is made from eastern white cedar and galvanized steel wire.
This tiny Ontario cabin features a standing-seam metal roof and pine cladding that pays homage to the property’s main cottage, originally built in the early 1900s.
This tiny Ontario cabin features a standing-seam metal roof and pine cladding that pays homage to the property’s main cottage, originally built in the early 1900s.
Studio Anand Sheth, Root Division, Estudio Material, and Amanda Vidmar collaborative stage design including Lam Arm Chair, Nomad Chairs &amp; Love Seat, Vertical Landscape light fixture, and Off Cut Side Tables.
Studio Anand Sheth, Root Division, Estudio Material, and Amanda Vidmar collaborative stage design including Lam Arm Chair, Nomad Chairs &amp; Love Seat, Vertical Landscape light fixture, and Off Cut Side Tables.
Root Division x Studio Anand Sheth, <i>Nomad Chair </i>made from OSB, with sawdust-filled cushion.
Nomad Chair
Root Division x Studio Anand Sheth, <i>Off Cut Side Table A </i>
Off Cut Side Table A
Estudio Material, <i>Vertical Landscapes</i>
Vertical Landscapes
A seating area with a fire pit sits off the patio.
A seating area with a fire pit sits off the patio.
The homeowners outfitted the patio with a banquette as well as a beer fridge and bar for parties.
The homeowners outfitted the patio with a banquette as well as a beer fridge and bar for parties.
The existing bathroom, which is an interior space, features a skylight, along with cement tiles from Zia Tile. The tub is by Kohler.
The existing bathroom, which is an interior space, features a skylight, along with cement tiles from Zia Tile. The tub is by Kohler.
A Signature Hardware soaking tub sits beneath the window. The sconce is from All Modern.
A Signature Hardware soaking tub sits beneath the window. The sconce is from All Modern.
A skylight over the shower brings additional light into the space.
A skylight over the shower brings additional light into the space.
A variety of cement tiles from Zia Tile brightens the new primary bathroom. Constantino Camacho of CJD Builders Inc. custom built the vanity, which Warwas set off the floor to make the room feel bigger.
A variety of cement tiles from Zia Tile brightens the new primary bathroom. Constantino Camacho of CJD Builders Inc. custom built the vanity, which Warwas set off the floor to make the room feel bigger.
Warwas set the bump-out at an angle, to capture the tree canopy throughout the year. It's outfitted with automatic shades for privacy.
Warwas set the bump-out at an angle, to capture the tree canopy throughout the year. It's outfitted with automatic shades for privacy.
The wood ceiling and the window seat brings a treehouse feel to the primary bedroom, which the homeowners envisioned as a retreat. The side
The wood ceiling and the window seat brings a treehouse feel to the primary bedroom, which the homeowners envisioned as a retreat. The side

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