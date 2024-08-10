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Collection by miss m schoeman

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Mariano added paneled wainscot around the room, as well as the Doug wall sconce by Bludot. The framed vintage poster is from a 1994 collaboration between Ralph Lauren and the CFDA, called “Fashion Targets Breast Cancer.”
Mariano added paneled wainscot around the room, as well as the Doug wall sconce by Bludot. The framed vintage poster is from a 1994 collaboration between Ralph Lauren and the CFDA, called “Fashion Targets Breast Cancer.”
The counter space was tripled, thanks to an island with oxidized Dekton installed in a waterfall treatment. The stairs were widened to become seats. "You can sit down there with a glass of wine,
The counter space was tripled, thanks to an island with oxidized Dekton installed in a waterfall treatment. The stairs were widened to become seats. "You can sit down there with a glass of wine,
Before: The existing staircase up to the mezzanine was small and tight, so Mariano removed it.
Before: The existing staircase up to the mezzanine was small and tight, so Mariano removed it.

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