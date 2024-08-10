Mariano added paneled wainscot around the room, as well as the Doug wall sconce by Bludot. The framed vintage poster is from a 1994 collaboration between Ralph Lauren and the CFDA, called “Fashion Targets Breast Cancer.”
The counter space was tripled, thanks to an island with oxidized Dekton installed in a waterfall treatment. The stairs were widened to become seats. "You can sit down there with a glass of wine,
Before: The existing staircase up to the mezzanine was small and tight, so Mariano removed it.