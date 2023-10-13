Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by Mary Melkovitz

Favorites

View 5 Photos
Jon wanted no hardware on the kitchen cabinetry to keep a streamlined look, but, "turns out, that's just super annoying,
Jon wanted no hardware on the kitchen cabinetry to keep a streamlined look, but, "turns out, that's just super annoying,
The upstairs loft is the perfect balance of work and play with a low platform bunk-bed set up and a full desk that overlooks the living space below.
The upstairs loft is the perfect balance of work and play with a low platform bunk-bed set up and a full desk that overlooks the living space below.