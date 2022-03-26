Favorites
Leslie and her daughter, Sophie, stand on the deck with their labradoodle, Bean. “The two things about the home that caught my eye were the cedar siding and the folding glass wall that opens it up,” says Leslie. “You don’t get a better view than this,” Sophie adds. “We pretty much live on the deck, so to be able to walk in and out is ideal.”
The traditional window treatments lend an unobtrusive elegance to the dining room. The couple were initially unsure about keeping the home’s dark wood floors, but wanted to keep the interior as warm as possible. “We found a good equilibrium by opening up the house, letting in more light, and opening the space from the dining room—gestures in the loft direction that preserved the differentiation of spaces in the house,” says the husband.
106 more saves