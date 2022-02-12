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The backsplash and countertops are green quartzite to bring the colors of nature inside (but in retrospect, Bassam and Ming would pick another material besides natural stone for ease of maintenance). The flooring and all the cabinetry is natural white oak. The pendant hanging over the dining table is NR2 by Moooi, chosen for its transparency.
Reilly, pictured here, deleted the original front door in order to create an expanse of uninterrupted wall in the living room. The existing slider is now the main entry point. She clad the exterior with planks marketed as a shou sugi ban product that reads as burned, knotty cedar. A new, corrugated metal roof replaced asphalt shingles.
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