A closer look at the renovated kitchen, which features a large picture window and a beloved chandelier that once hung in the couple's first Berlin apartment.
In this Tasmanian midcentury, the architects gently reworked the interior layout, replacing a small sitting room and bath/laundry with a new kitchen. The kitchen's wood cabinetry "references the original timber joinery elsewhere," write the architects.
Zara is a chilled-out dog who loves belly scratches, food, walks, and sleeping—but most of all she likes to be wherever her humans are. She is great with kids, easy to train, and her beautiful blue coast doesn't shed. Her modest Sydney home is partially surrounded by a brick retaining wall that was built in 1921 to support a community grandstand. Inside, birch ply and burnt-ash timber linings combine with concrete floors and glass openings throughout to create a simple, warm palette.
The sleek kitchen opens to dining area. A wood island is painted black to visually contrast against Himalayan marble countertops and lighter wood tones.
The minimalist kitchen features Caesarstone countertops, Corian backsplashes, and maple cabinetry.
Mid-Century style with modern conveniences.
By redesigning the entire layout of this formerly outdated ski house, designer Jane Hope was able to create a more open concept, featuring a bright and airy atmosphere. The homey, open kitchen is fully equipped for cooking family meals together.
Inspired by a love of camping, the Bush House, by Archterra, nods to California’s Case Study Houses, built from the 1940s to the 1960s. Set on a family cattle farm in a Western Australia coastal town on the Margaret River, Bush House marries a single-plane roof with a prefabricated steel frame support structure. A rammed-earth wall carries through the house into the outdoors, melding with oiled plywood, anodized aluminum, and salvaged furniture.
Originally from Norway, photographer Torkil Stavdal and nutritionist Jeanette Bronée brought a slice of their native Scandinavia to the Catskills when they collaborated with architect Kimberly Peck to design their dream home. In the dining area, Danish modern chairs purchased at Circa Modern are tucked into a wood table from Restoration Hardware. The kitchen cabinets, counters and sink are from IKEA with faucets from Danze.
For this growing and active family, the open concept works great for cooking and dining, with plenty of storage space for all the family's cooking and dining essentials.
The kitchen has been updated with a vintage vibe and seamlessly integrates into the home's clean midcentury style.
With a client wish list including ample natural light, high ceilings, outdoor connection, and peak energy efficiency, Mowery Marsh Architects check off all the boxes and more. In the kitchen, oak floors, inset walnut cabinets, Fireclay subway tile, and Caesarstone countertops read more classic vibes, while the furnishings are modern counterpoints. The refrigerator and freezer columns are Thermador, and the wall sconces are by Cedar & Moss.
Originally built by Walter Thomas Brooks in 1962, this Napa abode received a breath of fresh air in the form of a new kitchen by Henrybuilt. Maintaining its connection to the living and dining areas, the room is anchored by an island with leather pulls. Its pared-down look, in harmony with the other spaces, is defined by minimal open shelving, built-in storage, and refined matte finishes.
These custom laminate kitchen cabinets—built by local manufacturer Beech Tree Woodworks— add a pop of color to this Seattle kitchen.
