Zara is a chilled-out dog who loves belly scratches, food, walks, and sleeping—but most of all she likes to be wherever her humans are. She is great with kids, easy to train, and her beautiful blue coast doesn't shed. Her modest Sydney home is partially surrounded by a brick retaining wall that was built in 1921 to support a community grandstand. Inside, birch ply and burnt-ash timber linings combine with concrete floors and glass openings throughout to create a simple, warm palette.